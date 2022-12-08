AI21 Jurassic-1 Foundation Model Now Available on Amazon SageMaker

The integration will simplify the use of state-of-the-art large language models, allowing enterprises to integrate Jurassic-1 directly to their data

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AI21 Labs , an Israeli startup aiming to fundamentally change the way people read and write using Generative AI, announced today that its Jurassic-1 Foundation Model used to power chatbots, answer questions, and assist in creative writing, is now available on Amazon SageMaker cloud machine-learning platform.

SageMaker provides a curated list of foundation models that are pre-trained, cutting down on expenses and time for customers, while being hosted and deployed securely on Amazon's AWS platform.

Jurassic-1 models are capable of versatile, human-like text generation thanks to being trained on an unprecedented amount of English text. The models utilize a unique 250,000-token vocabulary, which includes multi-word tokens such as expressions, phrases, and named entities. Due to the massive corpus of English text the model was trained on, Jurassic-1 can be applied to almost all language tasks through a simple prompt that includes a description of the task, alongside examples.

Through this integration, SageMaker customers will have access to best-in-class large language models (LLMs) directly in their private development environment. Previously, customers had to migrate their data outside of their own cloud environment in order to train the model. Now through SageMaker, Jurassic-1 will integrate into the customer data, simplifying the process.

"AI21 Labs is excited to join Amazon SageMaker, allowing our customers to innovate using our world-class foundation models for text," said Ori Goshen, Co-founder and Co-CEO of AI21 Labs. "This new integration will allow customers to save valuable time while integrating state-of-the-art AI models. Amazon SageMaker offers the widest range of machine learning services on the market, and now our world-class foundation models will allow customers to innovate while driving efficiency and lowering time-to-value."

About AI21 Labs

AI21 Labs is transforming the way humans read & write. Through the construction of AI systems with an unprecedented capacity to understand and generate natural language, the company has positioned itself as a world leader in advancing the possibilities of artificial intelligence and natural language processing. AI21 Labs has three core products leveraging its sophisticated NLP technology: AI21 Studio boasts the largest and most advanced language models in the world, allowing businesses to use AI21 Studio as a foundation to build NLP-based apps and services; Wordtune is the first AI-based writing companion that understands context and meaning, allowing individuals to write exactly what they mean in a clear and compelling way; and Wordtune Read is an AI-based reading companion which helps people read more efficiently by offering abstractive summaries of articles, reports, and PDFs. For more information, please visit www.AI21.com.

Media Contact

Laura Raanan

Gova10 for AI21 Labs

Laura@gova10.com

View original content:

SOURCE AI21 Labs