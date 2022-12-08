Aequum Capital Provides $7.5MM Asset-Based Revolver to Midwest Based Specialty Online Pharmacy

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aequum Capital is pleased to announce it recently closed a $7,500,000 credit facility to a Midwest based industry-leading technology focused independent online pharmacy. The Company primarily serves the specialty pharmaceutical market and provides better access to specialty medications that are harder to access at large chains. Aequum provided a unique solution that allows the Company to access additional capital to support their growth initiatives. The loan increased its current revolving asset-based facility and will assist the Company with its working capital needs and support future growth.

Aequum Capital Financial is a tech-enabled, ESG-focused specialty finance lender providing senior asset-backed and cash flow debt facilities to small and medium-sized businesses throughout the U.S., ranging between $1MM and $10MM.

