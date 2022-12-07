Regen BioPharma Appoints Two New Scientific Advisory Board Members

Company is Bolstering its Scientific Board in the Area of Immunotherapy

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTC PINK: RGBP) and (OTC PINK: RGBPP) announced that Dr. Ravinder Reddy, a Professor of Radiology at the University of Pennsylvania and Dr. Mohammad Haris, an Associate Professor at the University of Pennsylvania have joined its Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Reddy is currently a Professor of Radiology and the Director of the Center for Advanced Metabolic Imaging in Precision Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. His research interests are in studying molecular and structural changes in various diseases including cancer. He has published important papers on the mechanisms of CAR T-cell toxicities as well as ways to monitor immunotherapy effectiveness. Dr. Reddy is the recipient of several prestigious biomedical research awards including grants from the Whitaker Foundation, DANA Foundation and National Institutes of Health. He is also a member of many prestigious professional organizations and societies and serves on the editorial boards of several journals in the field. With more than 200 peer-reviewed papers and 15 patents, Dr. Reddy has been inducted as a Fellow of the International Society of Magnetic Resonance in Medicine and has been named to the Council of Distinguished Investigators of the Academy of Radiology Research.

Dr. Haris is an Associate Professor in the Center for Advanced Metabolic Imaging in Precision Medicine, Department of Radiology, Perelman School of Medicine, at the University of Pennsylvania. His research focuses on development of novel quantitative and molecularly specific metabolic imaging technologies to improve outcomes for patients with cancer and neurological/ neurodegenerative disorders. With more than 100 peer reviewed publications and multiple patents, Dr. Haris has extensive expertise in examining and understanding the mechanisms of cancer growth and the tumor microvasculature with publications in high profile journals such as Nature Medicine, Cell, and Nature Biomed Eng. and Molecular Cancer. Dr. Haris received his Ph.D. in Biomedical Imaging and Master's in Biochemistry from India and did his postdoctoral training at the University of Pennsylvania.

"As we grow our CAR T-cell and other immunotherapy programs, we need the expertise of senior scientists associated with the top academic medical centers in the U.S. In fact, CAR T-cell therapy was first developed at the University of Pennsylvania and, with their big pharma partner Novartis, they got the first CAR T-cell therapy approval in 20171," said Dr. David Koos, CEO and Chairman. "We are absolutely delighted to have Drs. Reddy and Haris join us."

1 https://www.pennmedicine.org/news/news-releases/2022/february/study-of-penn-patients-with-decade-long-leukemia-remissions-after-car-t-cell-therapy

About Regen BioPharma Inc.:

Regen BioPharma, Inc. is a publicly traded biotechnology company (PINK: RGBP) and (PINK: RGBPP). The Company is focused on the immunology and immunotherapy space. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing novel technologies through pre-clinical and Phase I/ II clinical trials. Currently, the Company is focused on mRNA and small molecule therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune disorders. Additional information on Regen BioPharma is available at http://www.regenbiopharmainc.com.

