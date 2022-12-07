P1 Service Group Announces Partnership with Sky Heating, AC, Plumbing & Electrical

P1 Service Group's family of partners expands into the Pacific Northwest

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- P1 Service Group, an industry-leading growth partner that provides world-class resources to its home service partner companies across the country, announced a partnership with Portland-based Sky Heating, AC, Plumbing & Electrical, launching P1's family of companies into the Pacific Northwest.

Sky Heating, AC, Plumbing & Electrical owner Travis Smith has partnered with P1 Service Group, a move that will expand their service areas and enhance the development of their team. (PRNewswire)

Sky Heating, AC, Plumbing & Electrical has offered expert home service solutions to homeowners across Oregon and Southwest Washington since 1979. With physical locations in Portland, The Dalles, and Gresham, the company has continuously added services and solutions to help meet the needs of their expanding customer base and supported their communities through The Home Builders Foundation, Meals on Wheels, Dash for Kids, and other organizations.

"Sky demonstrates the values we seek in home service partner companies," said P1 CEO Jeff Belk. "We quickly noticed the level of care and commitment Sky had for their team, and it was clear that they are an ideal partner company for us. Together with our team at P1, I'm confident that Sky will continue growing throughout the Pacific Northwest."

Sky's president, Travis Smith, recognized there was a ceiling given his existing resources that would ultimately prevent his team and company from reaching their full potential. He wanted a partner that would prioritize the development of his team and help them deliver their outstanding service to more homeowners across Oregon, Southwest Washington, and beyond.

"I saw the point coming at which we would reach a leadership lid at Sky, and I immediately started to search for a true partner that would ensure my team's growth was not limited," Smith said. "Our two primary goals were to find a company that believed in our employees first and that would empower them to grow both personally and professionally. From the first moment we discovered P1 Service Group, we knew we found a fit. Since partnering with P1, we've continued to grow and develop leaders from within our company at a level higher than previously possible."

For more information about P1 Service Group, please visit www.p1servicegroup.com. P1 Service Group is financially backed by River Sea Network and The Edgewater Funds.

About P1 Service Group

Founded in 2021, P1 Service Group is an industry-leading growth partner to home service companies across the country. P1 supports its residential HVAC, plumbing, and electrical partner companies with a 'people first' approach, providing resources in the areas of recruiting, marketing, finance, training, leadership, acquisitions, business strategy, call center management, equipment pricing and procurement, and more. P1 partners with home service companies in the range of $10 to $100 million in annual revenue that share in the belief of its mission. P1 believes growth and profits come as a result of satisfied and supported team members through a positive, thriving culture. For more information, please visit www.p1servicegroup.com.

About River Sea Network

River Sea Network, founded in 2020, is a private investment management firm located in New York City. Although it pursues other strategies, River Sea is currently investing committed capital in the residential heating & air conditioning industry. Following a transaction, River Sea provides capital investment, strategic advice, business consultation and human resources to help companies achieve their full potential. For more information, please visit www.riverseanetwork.com.

About The Edgewater Funds

The Edgewater Funds is a Chicago-based private equity firm with over $3.0 billion of capital commitments raised since 2001. Through Edgewater Growth Capital Partners, they partner with management to help accelerate growth in their businesses. They are a flexible partner and can execute control and non-control investments. Please contact info@edgewaterfunds.com for any questions or information.

