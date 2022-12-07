Lakeside Software Named a Leader in the 2022 IDC MarketScape for European End-User Experience Management

Lakeside's industry-leading digital experience management platform is recognized for driving holistic business intelligence and automating digital workplace operations

BOSTON, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Software, the leader in enterprise-class digital experience management (DEM) software, has been named a Leader in the newly released 2022 IDC MarketScape for European End-User Experience Management report. Lakeside excels in overall capabilities and several areas, including research and development, product roadmap, and innovation.

"Lakeside stands out from competitors, with insights enabling the most impactful allocation of IT engineers' time." IDC

"Lakeside is committed to delivering a best-in-class solution and experience for our customers," said Dave Keil, Lakeside's CEO. "Our platform provides the insights that organizations need to reduce employee downtime caused by tech disruptions, increase employee engagement, and drive productivity. This recognition from IDC further demonstrates our customer-centric philosophy, product innovation, and commitment to providing global enterprises with the tools they need to succeed in today's marketplace."

The IDC MarketScape is known for its robust scoring methodology, market share analysis, and for providing a clear framework comparing product and service offerings, capabilities, and strategies. Lakeside was one of 11 companies in the 2022 report, and, in evaluating market position, IDC noted "Lakeside's offerings stand out from those of its competitors, with insights and visualizations enabling the most impactful allocation of IT engineers' time."

Customers interviewed as part of the report cited Lakeside's prompt service, excellent quality, and ability to deliver strong support during solution implementation as among some of its greatest attributes. In the past several months, Lakeside Software has experienced robust growth and added several key executives, opened a new European hub in the heart of London, and established its third office in the United States with the launch of its Atlanta, GA, location.

To review additional resources and to download a complimentary copy of the full report, click here

About Lakeside Software

Lakeside Software drives superior business outcomes powered by real time data and is a leader in cloud-based digital experience management. Lakeside's Digital Experience Cloud, powered by SysTrack, gathers and analyzes data on everything that may impact end-user experience and business productivity and provides the unmatched visibility IT teams need to design and support rapidly changing digital workplaces. Customers use Lakeside's technology to perform end-user experience management, digital workplace planning, IT asset optimization, remote work management, and proactive service desk operations. For more information, visit www.lakesidesoftware.com.

Lakeside Software and SysTrack are registered trademarks and/or trademarks of Lakeside Software, LLC in the United States, and other jurisdictions. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

Media Contact:

Brittany Frey

brittany@zenmedia.com

View original content:

SOURCE Lakeside Software