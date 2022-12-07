KRAVE X MIAMI OPENING SOON

MIAMI, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KRAVE X MIAMI is the hottest and most anticipated upcoming launch in the city that has defined global nightlife. Part nightclub, art space, sexy circus, burlesque, and performance space, KRAVE is a NO RULES, NO LABELS, NO BOUNDARIES fully interactive ultra lounge.

Mark Lowe, the creative visionary behind some of the worlds most cutting-edge and groundbreaking hospitality spaces was challenged with taking the iconic Pink Pussycat building in Miami, one of the oldest adult venues in the US, and turning it into something more. A space that is open to EVERYONE, regardless of gender, race, or sexual orientation. "I've always created nightclubs that have different nights straight or LGBTQIA+ represented in the same space. The idea of taking the strip club owned historically by men, that survived solely on the objectification of women and turning it upside down propelled me," said Lowe. "I do not believe in labels, and nobody has created a space in the US that is label free in an adult environment. It's 2022, leave the labels on the clothes."

I was further inspired by the fact that KRAVE is women owned and operated as well. The management is solely female, and KRAVE as an entity represents women, minorities, and the LGBTQIA+ community. As a venue that represents both a nightclub and provocative performance space that is unprecedented and groundbreaking.

GM Lauren Deon is an artist that paints the bodies of women in all shapes and sizes. Executive director Holly Cummings is a single Mother and nightlife veteran.

KRAVE X MIAMI is a fully immersive space where all characters come to life in the KRAVE world. From the 50 foot tall monumental moving legs designed in collaboration with artist Alexander WŌW, to the KRAVE Mistress, the Naughty Nun, ASHLEY the TIK TOK obsessed social media influencer, and the angry convenience store worker that hurls insults as you enter through the secret BACK entrance to VIP. Everyone is expected to participate and nobody knows who is or isn't a part of the KRAVE show.

Welcome to the crazy upside down world of KRAVE X MIAMI and leave your inhibitions at the door.

