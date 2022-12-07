WLOX Careers
Toys for Tots
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
GCW Deals
60 Days of Giveaways
Elf Photos

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call to Discuss Phase 3 D-LIVR Study Results of Lonafarnib-based Treatments in Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) on Thursday, December 8, 2022

Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago

Live Conference Call and Webcast at 8:30 AM ET

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EIGR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies for hepatitis delta virus (HDV) and other serious diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time, to discuss the results of the Phase 3 D-LIVR study of lonafarnib-based treatments for HDV.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (PRNewsFoto/Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.)
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (PRNewsFoto/Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

The live and replayed webcast of the call will be available through the company's website at www.eigerbio.com. To participate in the live call by phone, dial (866) 374-5140 (U.S.) or (404) 400-0571 (International) and enter PIN 79797687#. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Eiger
Eiger is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative therapies to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) and other serious rare diseases. The Eiger HDV platform includes two first-in-class therapies in Phase 3 that target critical host processes involved in viral replication. All five Eiger rare disease programs have been granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation. For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com.

Contacts
Investors:
Sylvia Wheeler
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com

Media:
Sarah Mathieson
SVP, Corporate Affairs
smathieson@eigerbio.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eiger-biopharmaceuticals-to-host-conference-call-to-discuss-phase-3-d-livr-study-results-of-lonafarnib-based-treatments-in-hepatitis-delta-virus-hdv-on-thursday-december-8-2022-301697555.html

SOURCE Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.