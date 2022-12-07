Assemblies of God National Office and Engiven Partner to Deliver Cryptocurrency Giving Solution

A newly integrated crypto donation solution will enable the Assemblies of God National Office to support crypto giving for thousands of their impactful ministries

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Engiven, a leading cryptocurrency donation technologies company, announced that The General Council of the Assemblies of God , part of the world's largest Pentecostal denomination with more than 69 million members worldwide, has selected Engiven to provide a fully-integrated crypto donation solution.

The Assemblies of God now accepts Bitcoin , Ethereum and 92 other cryptocurrencies through their partnership with Engiven

The Assemblies of God has grown to include close to 13,000 churches, 2,700 missionaries, thousands of ministry projects and hundreds of unique ministries committed to fulfilling their mission of evangelism, worship, discipleship, and compassion. With nearly 3 million members and adherents in the United States, the AG continues to provide kingdom impact on both the national and international level.

"The Assemblies of God is a tremendous organization with more than a century of impact on millions of lives," said James Lawrence , Cofounder and CEO of Engiven. "We are honored to partner with the AG National Office to provide an elegantly integrated crypto giving solution that will help continue their growth and further their mission."

The AG National Office is leveraging Engiven's Enterprise platform, which integrates into their existing online giving experience, delivering a seamless and highly secure crypto giving experience to AG's donors. Engiven provides a fully automated and highly secure transaction environment where crypto donations are verified on the blockchain, exchanged for USD, and deposited into the nonprofit's account, all while providing real-time reporting and donation receipts to create a smooth, end-to-end solution for giving platforms and donors alike.

"Engiven is a leading provider of cryptocurrency donation management software, known for their above and beyond service and secure environment. This made the decision to choose Engiven an easy one. We are grateful for our relationship with Engiven as our partner to help facilitate cryptocurrency giving to the AG National Office," said Craig Wilson, Director of Treasury, Risk Management and Services.

The Assemblies of God now accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum and 92 other cryptocurrencies through their partnership with Engiven. Donations can be made by visiting https://giving.ag.org/home/.

About Engiven

Founded in 2018, Engiven is a leading provider of cryptocurrency donation services to nonprofits and faith-based organizations. The Engiven platform provides a highly automated crypto giving solution that includes block chain monitoring, automatic exchanges, gift receipts, bank deposits, IRS tax form creation, custody options, and a full suite of developer APIs. Engiven Inc. has achieved SOC 2 Type 1 compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18. For more information about Engiven, visit https://engiven.com . Follow us on Twitter (@ engiveninc ) and LinkedIn ( Engiven, Inc ).

About Assemblies of God

The Assemblies of God is the world's largest Pentecostal denomination with more than 69 million members worldwide. The church was organized in 1914 at a constitutional convention in Hot Springs, Arkansas, with 300 in attendance. Today, the Assemblies of God U.S.A. has grown to include close to 13,000 churches with nearly 3 million members and adherents. Find more information about the Assemblies of God including our history, doctrines, statistics and more.

