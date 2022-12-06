Top-Performing Sales Reps Discuss Product Features 50% Less Than Lower Performers, According to New Allego® Data

Top-Performing Sales Reps Discuss Product Features 50% Less Than Lower Performers, According to New Allego® Data

Sales enablement platform provider analyzed nearly 24,000 sales conversations in partnership with Sales Insights Labs, revealing insights into what top-performing sales reps do differently today

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego , the leading sales enablement platform provider, today announced new research on sales conversations in partnership with Sales Insights Lab, a training and data research firm. The Sales Call Research Report provides best practices of top-performing sales reps and offers valuable insights into what lower-performing sales reps can do to increase their win rates and drive revenue for their organization.

allego.com (PRNewsfoto/Allego) (PRNewswire)

In partnership with Sales Insights Labs, Allego analyzed nearly 24,000 of the company's own sales reps' conversations recorded by Allego Conversation Intelligence and compared the calls of top-performing sales reps with those of lower performers. The data revealed top-performing sales reps are more conversational, engaging, persuasive and curious, put prospects at ease, and focus on solutions rather than features.

Here's a closer look at the key findings of top performers from the data. Top performers:

Make 54% more conversation switches on calls and 78% more in presentations.

Have discovery calls that are 76% longer and presentation calls that are 55% longer.

Don't necessarily talk less, but get prospects talking way more.

Speak more slowly—and their prospects do, too.

Both ask and receive far more questions.

Discuss product features far less.

"Top sales performers sell differently, but most teams lack visibility into exactly what makes these individuals better salespeople. When sales managers can't identify the winning behaviors, they're missing the knowledge they need to replicate their A players and improve performance across the team," said Mark Magnacca , president and co-founder of Allego. "Using Conversation Intelligence to record, transcribe, and analyze sales calls gives managers actionable insights into how their sales reps are performing at any given moment. And the data makes it clear that top performers take their time with each prospect and focus far more on what problems the product solves for them rather than its features."

To view the full research report or learn more about how to empower sales reps to become top performers, visit Allego.com .

About Sales Insights Lab

Sales Insights Lab is a training and data research firm that helps businesses take control of their selling destiny by providing science-based, data-driven training, coaching, and mentorship to help business owners and salespeople master the art of closing deals. Learn more at salesinsightslab.com.

About Allego

Allego provides a complete sales enablement platform with patented technology to help sellers win buyers. Our sales enablement, learning, content management, and conversation intelligence products accelerate performance for sales and other teams. Allego is a market leader with nearly 1 million users across deployments in one quarter of Dow Jones Industrial Average companies, 5 of the 10 largest U.S. banks, 3 of the 5 largest U.S. insurance companies, 4 of the 5 largest global medical device companies, 6 of the 10 largest U.S. wealth management companies, 14 of the 20 largest U.S. asset management companies, and many other global enterprises. Learn more about sales enablement that wins sellers and buyers at Allego.com.

Allego Contacts

Ginna Hall

617.642.9049

ghall@allego.com

BLASTmedia for Allego

Nikita Robinson

317.806.1900 ext. 174

allego@blastmedia.com

"Allego" is a registered trademark of Allego, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allego