Renowned Labor Market Expert Dr. Angela Jackson Joins Arena Analytics Board of Directors to Help Chart the Future of Work

Dr. Jackson Brings Deep Expertise on Workforce Issues and Broad Experience Connecting Social Impact Outcomes to Strategic Business Objectives

BALTIMORE, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Analytics , a company that helps people and organizations chart the future of work using sophisticated AI and data analytics, today announced that Dr. Angela Jackson has joined the company's Board of Directors. Dr. Jackson joins the company's existing board members, including Arena Analytics Founder and Executive Chairman Michael Rosenbaum, Sunbridge Capital Management Chairman Chuck Ledsinger, and Arena Analytics President and Chief Executive Officer Myra Norton.

(PRNewsfoto/Arena) (PRNewswire)

"Dr. Jackson is a highly impactful leader who is helping drive the transformation of the labor market," said Mr. Rosenbaum. "Dr. Jackson's thinking and leadership on economic mobility, bias, and how enterprises think about assembling the teams and talent that drive them forward will be invaluable to Arena as we transform how organizations find, support, keep, and grow the individuals and teams at the heart of what they aspire to be. Dr. Jackson's keen understanding of the nuances of civic, commercial, and policy approaches to unlocking economic mobility, reducing bias, and enabling economic growth in the future, together with her understanding of how rapidly scaling companies like ours are impacting that key part of the human experience, will be critical for Arena's next stage of growth."

Currently, Dr. Jackson is Professor of Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Harvard Graduate School of Education and is the Chief Executive Officer at Future Forward Strategies, a labor market intelligence, design thinking and strategy firm. Previously Dr. Jackson was a Managing Partner at New Profit where she launched the Future of Work Grand Challenge initiative that resulted in the development of an ecosystem of over 60 employers, foundations and education operating partners that reskilled and placed workers impacted by COVID-19 in living wage jobs. Dr. Jackson holds a doctoral degree from Harvard University where her research focused on using capital as a lever in service of systems change. She also holds business, marketing and journalism degrees and certifications from University Missouri-Columbia and INSEAD Business School. Learn more about Dr. Angela Jackson.

SUGGESTED DR. JACKSON QUOTE: "From the pandemic to the racial reckoning we've experienced in the world of work, now more than ever we need to provide concrete, substantive, and highly scalable solutions to workforce shortages, mismatches, and bias that holds all of us back," said Dr. Jackson. "I look forward to helping Arena Analytics continue to shape the future of work and deliver real, measurable value to organizations and individuals across the economy."

About Arena Analytics

Arena Analytics helps organizations build more productive and equitable workforces, while empowering individuals to uncover and pursue opportunities where they are likely to thrive. Our technology platform enables our customers to tackle a range of workforce challenges by using AI and predictive analytics to focus on matching candidates with jobs based on outcomes rather than assumptions and outdated, biased assessments. Learn more about Arena Analytics .

CONTACT:

Tom Huntington

thuntington@arena.io

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arena Analytics