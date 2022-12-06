Primis Announces Exclusive Partnership with Internet Brands to Deliver Video Discovery to 200+ Internet Brands Domains

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis, the leading Video Discovery platform for publishers and founders of Sellers.guide, announced a new partnership agreement with Internet Brands, a fully integrated online media and software services organization.

After a long working relationship, this exclusive agreement brings Primis Video Discovery technology to more than 200 Internet Brands domains, expanding the scope of the two companies' pre-existing partnership. Internet Brands wanted to ensure that their hundreds of highly trafficked consumer websites were covered by a platform that provides their users with the best video experience, with contextually matched content capabilities. Primis' unique discovery technology and 'Primis Next' feature is built to actively grow video content views, generating more pre-roll for publishers.

Judson Penumaka, General Manager, Revenue Operations & Business Development at Internet Brands, explained the company's decision to select Primis. "Our goal is to ensure our users receive a consistent, high-quality video experience," said Penumaka.

"Our expanded partnership will now feature the Primis video player across our broad portfolio of consumer websites. We have seen video revenue and audience engagement increase significantly through this partnership, and we look forward to additional promising results for both our website users and for our advertising partners."

"Internet Brands is one of our top publishers and we are thrilled to be expanding our partnership with them," said Yoad Shloosh, Director, Publisher Success at Primis. "We have been producing unique, monetized video content solutions for Internet Brands over the last five years and are excited about the opportunity to have our player on over 200 of their domains, helping in actively grow their video views", said Shloosh.

About Internet Brands:

Internet Brands®, headquartered in El Segundo, Calif, is a fully integrated online media and software services company focused on four high-value vertical categories: Health, Automotive, Legal, and Home/Travel. The company's properties and platforms include the WebMD, Medscape, and Henry Schein ONE networks, which are the global leaders in their markets; Nolo, Avvo, and Martindale, which form the largest consumer information provider in the legal market; and CarsDirect, Fodor's Travel, and many others which are leaders in their key verticals such as auto, travel, and home.

Internet Brands' award-winning consumer websites lead their categories and serve more than 250 million monthly visitors, while a full range of web presence offerings has established deep, long-term relationships with SMB and enterprise clients. Internet Brands' powerful, proprietary operating platform provides the flexibility and scalability to fuel the company's continued growth. For more information, please visit www.internetbrands.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Primis:

Primis is the leader in Video Discovery. Our video ad monetization platform increases publishers' revenue by helping users discover high-quality video content. The company's video discovery technology is used by 100s of digital publishers, empowering over 450M uniques with an engagement-based video experience.

In May 2021, we launched Sellers.guide, a free resource to shed light on the ad tech supply chain by comparing ads.txt files with sellers.json.

Primis is owned by Universal McCann and The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG).

