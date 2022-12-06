Malwarebytes Outperforms Competition in Latest MRG Effitas Assessment

Malwarebytes achieves 100% score across categories for the 5th consecutive quarter

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes, a global leader in real-time cyberprotection, today announced that MRG Effitas, a world leader in independent IT research, gave Malwarebytes Endpoint Protection (EP) the highest possible score (100%) for the fifth consecutive quarter in its antivirus efficacy assessment. The perfect score and continued recognition highlights Malwarebytes' dedication to protecting its customers through overall product excellence.

Malwarebytes EP was tested across a variety of categories and received certifications in Level 1, Exploit, Online Banking, Ransomware and Android 360-degree. In addition to delivering one of the best performance ratings of all tested vendors with zero false positives, the results highlight that Malwarebytes delivers comprehensive protection built for speed that does not affect overall operating system performance.

"Third-party testing is an important resource for organizations to refer to in the security solution decision-making process," said Joe Hartmann, Senior Director of Threat Labs at Malwarebytes. "For organizations concerned about the effectiveness of their endpoint protection, Malwarebytes has demonstrated that it has what it takes to protect businesses from today's most pressing cyberthreats through top performance results with zero false positives."

MRG Effitas Q3 2022 360° Assessment awarded Malwarebytes certificates in:

Level 1 – Malwarebytes EP automatically blocked 100% of in-the-wild malware samples and prevented a simulated Botnet attack.

Exploit – MRG Effitas used exploits in vulnerable applications attempting to deliver a malicious payload on a device with Malwarebytes EP. Malwarebytes autoblocked 100% of exploit/fileless attacks, protecting the system from infection.

Online Banking – MRG Effitas simulated the Magecart credit card-skimming attack with Malwarebytes EP autoblocking 100% of the 13 financial malware samples.

Ransomware – Malwarebytes blocked 100% of ransomware threats in the MRG Effitas assessment and did so with no false positives, allowing the three benign programs to run.

Android 360-degree – MRG Effitas conducted a separate assessment for Android devices, with Malwarebytes earning a perfect 100% score.

"Yet again Malwarebytes has demonstrated a commitment to effective protection and evolving its products for the current threat landscape," said MRG Effitas CEO Chris Pickard.

About Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes believes that when people and organizations are free from threats, they are free to thrive. Founded in 2008, Malwarebytes CEO Marcin Kleczynski had one mission: to rid the world of malware. Today, that mission has expanded to provide cyber protection for everyone. Malwarebytes provides consumers and organizations with device protection, privacy, and prevention through effective, intuitive, and inclusive solutions in the home, on-the-go, at work, or on campus. A world-class team of threat researchers and security experts enable Malwarebytes to protect millions of customers and combat existing and never-before-seen threats using artificial intelligence and machine learning to catch new threats rapidly. These capabilities have been lauded by independent third parties including, among others, MITRE Engenuity, MRG Effitas, AV-TEST (consumer and business), G2 Crowd and CNET. With threat hunters and innovators across the world, the company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.malwarebytes.com.

About MRG Effitas:

MRG Effitas is a world-leading, independent IT security efficacy testing and assurance company that publishes research to help protect businesses and home users from malicious threats, malware and viruses. MRG Effitas is trusted by major anti-virus and digital security vendors to assess their products and to provide technical expertise and insight. For more information, visit: https://www.mrg-effitas.com/

