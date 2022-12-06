Good Days Partners with Dollar For to Relieve Program Recipients' Nonprofit Hospital Debts

Referral Partnership Connects People to Dollar For Advocates Who Help Patients Access Charity Care and Financial Assistance at Nonprofit Hospitals

FRISCO, Texas, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Days today announced a referral partnership with Dollar For, a nonprofit organization that helps reduce or eliminate medical bills from nonprofit hospitals.

Good Days (PRNewswire)

Individuals enrolled in Good Days programs can now work with a Care Navigator to determine eligibility and receive a referral to a Dollar For advocate who can review available assistance programs that nonprofit hospitals are obligated to provide in accordance with the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

"The financial toll of an illness comes in many different forms, whether it be hospital bills, premiums or the cost of treatments," said Clorinda Walley, president of Good Days. "We're glad to collaborate with Dollar For to help our community access additional resources and financial assistance so that they can focus on their personal wellbeing, not their finances."

"Millions of Americans are on payment plans or declaring bankruptcy for medical bills they legally don't have to pay," said Jared Walker, founder of Dollar For. "A medical crisis shouldn't mean a financial crisis."

Americans with medical debt from a nonprofit hospital may be able to work with Dollar For at no cost to access and apply for charity care. Dollar For has advocated on behalf of 3,600 Americans to eliminate more than $21 million in medical bills nationally.

The Affordable Care Act requires nonprofit hospitals across the country to offer charity care programs to keep their tax-exempt status. Unfortunately, there is almost no federal oversight of charity care, so most hospitals do the bare minimum to educate patients about these programs. A recent study showed that 72 percent of nonprofit hospitals spent less on charity care and community investment than they received in tax breaks. Combined, nonprofit hospitals in 2018 received $17 billion in tax breaks that were not passed on as community benefits.

Individuals who receive assistance from Good Days or their caregivers can work with a Care Navigator or check online at dollarfor.org/gooddays to learn about eligibility for nonprofit hospital debt relief based on a hospital's policy.

ABOUT GOOD DAYS

Good Days is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization that lifts the burdens of chronic illness through assistance, advocacy, and awareness. Since 2003, Good Days has provided more than 800,000 grants and helped more than 500,000 people with access to healthcare resources. Visit www.mygooddays.org to learn about our programs and resources.

ABOUT DOLLAR FOR

Dollar For is a national nonprofit that crushes medical bills by making charity care known, easy, and fair. We educate patients about these programs, help patients navigate the application process, and call out hospitals that don't follow regulations. We have already crushed over $21 million in medical bills. Our work is entirely funded through philanthropic grants and donations. Our services are completely free – no strings attached.

Media Contact:

jwilson@mygooddays.org

202 531 3051

Dollar For (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Good Days