Eyebuydirect Offers Deals for Last Minute Shoppers

Stragglers who procrastinate on holiday shopping can breathe a sigh of relief

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyebuydirect , the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, is offering deals throughout December to help last-minute shoppers score presents for their loved ones. With over 4,000 styles available, and a huge assortment entitled to 2-day shipping, there are specs to suit every style. To help everyone express themselves, Eyebuydirect is offering 25% off everything beginning today, for a limited time.

EyeBuyDirect (PRNewsfoto/EyeBuyDirect) (PRNewswire)

The right eyewear has the power to build confidence, and Eyebuydirect is on a mission to make the gift of confidence accessible with frames that start at $6. The brand is encouraging consumers to go bold this season and uplift spirits with bright colors and festive flare with:

Star ($42): Shine in shimmery metallics with a cat eye edge

Dazzle ($59) : Sparkle with colorful well-rounded specs available in a wide range of bold hues : Sparkle with colorful well-rounded specs available in a wide range of bold hues

Glister ($32): A statement-making geometric hexagonal iridescent red frame sure to be the hit of the holidays

Hollie ($39): A round cassis eye available in an array of jewel tones are sure to impress at this year's holiday party

Gift getters can also turn to popular designer brands like Ray-Ban, Oakley, ARNETTE Eyewear, Vogue Eyewear to impress the trendiest person on their shopping list. For those leaving shopping to the last minute, Eyebuydirect's swift delivery options including 2-day shipping can put procrastinators at ease. For additional information about Eyebuydirect, please visit: https://www.eyebuydirect.com/ .

About Eyebuydirect

Established in 2006, Eyebuydirect is a leading online destination for prescription eyewear that delivers on style, convenience, and quality. With over 3,000 styles of frames starting at $6 USD/$9 CAD, Eyebuydirect is committed to helping everyone celebrate their individuality with the perfect frames to fit their personality. Eyebuydirect offers Virtual Try-On on mobile devices and computers to make online eyewear accurate and easy. Customers can choose 2-Day Delivery on hundreds of our top styles to get frames fast. Through our Buy 1 Give 1 Program, customers can have Eyebuydirect donate a pair of glasses to some of the most underserved communities worldwide at checkout. Eyebuydirect is a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses.

To learn more, please visit us at www.eyebuydirect.com or on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

