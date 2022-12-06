Easterseals Named Winner of 2022 Amazon Web Services IMAGINE Grant

Easterseals will work with Amazon's cloud computing arm to develop data dashboard for Easterseals' Project on Education and Community Health Equity

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Easterseals today announced it has been selected as a winner of the 2022 Amazon Web Services (AWS) IMAGINE Grant, a public grant opportunity for registered nonprofit organizations in the United States who are using technology to solve the world's most pressing challenges. Now in its fifth year, the AWS IMAGINE Grant program provides vital resources to nonprofit organizations looking to deploy cloud technology as a central tool to achieve mission goals and accelerate impact in local and global communities.

Easterseals logo (PRNewswire)

Easterseals will use the grant to develop a data dashboard to monitor the impact and outcomes of its Project on Education and Community Health Equity (PEACHE) which is focused on addressing systemic barriers to high-quality healthcare and education experienced by children and families in underinvested communities. PEACHE is being piloted at Easterseals Affiliates in Southern California, North Georgia, and the greater Washington, D.C., area prior to replication in other Easterseals Affiliate markets nationwide.

"It is our honor to be recognized with an AWS IMAGINE Grant," said Easterseals president and CEO Kendra Davenport. "Technology is critical in measuring the impact and outcomes of the robust and various services we deliver to ensure equity, inclusion, and access to healthcare, education, employment, and community for people with disabilities, veterans, seniors, and families by our network of 70 Affiliates across the country."

Easterseals was named a winner in the Momentum to Modernize category which recognizes foundational technology projects. Easterseals will receive up to $30,000 in unrestricted funding, up to $10,000 in AWS Computing Credits, and project implementation support. Proposals were judged on several factors including the innovative and unique nature of the project, impact on mission-critical goals, and clearly defined outcomes and milestones.

Since the launch of the IMAGINE Grant program in 2018, AWS has awarded over $6M in unrestricted funds, AWS Computing Credits, and AWS training support to 66 nonprofit organizations in support of their technology-driven goals. Previous winners are currently using AWS services to tackle critical challenges such as eliminating barriers to food security, improving maternal health outcomes, helping millions access clean and safe drinking water globally, tackling rare disease research, and more.

"At AWS, we are inspired and encouraged by the nonprofit sector's commitment to address society's biggest challenges. Each of our IMAGINE Grant winners is taking innovative approaches to scale their mission impact with technology," said Allyson Fryhoff, managing director of nonprofit and nonprofit health at AWS. "We're excited to dive deep with these organizations to help them leverage cloud technology to advance their transformative work that is benefiting communities worldwide."

Over 85,000 nonprofit organizations worldwide use AWS to increase their impact and advance mission goals. Through multiple programs tailored specifically to the nonprofit community, AWS can enable nonprofits of all sizes to overcome barriers to technology adoption, while enhancing the scale, performance, and capabilities of mission operations.

For more information on the AWS IMAGINE Grant, visit aws.amazon.com/imagine-grant.

About Easterseals

Easterseals is leading the way to full equity, inclusion, and access through life-changing disability and community services. For more than 100 years, we have worked tirelessly with our partners to enhance quality of life and expand local access to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities. And we won't rest until every one of us is valued, respected, and accepted. Through our national network of Affiliates, Easterseals provides essential services and on-the-ground supports to more than 1.5 million people each year – from early childhood programs for the critical first five years, to autism services, medical rehabilitation and employment programs, veterans' services, and more. Our public education, policy, and advocacy initiatives positively shape perceptions and address the urgent and evolving needs of the one in four Americans living with disabilities today. Together, we're empowering people with disabilities, families, and communities to be full and equal participants in society. Learn more at www.easterseals.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Easterseals