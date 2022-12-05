Wingstop Debuts New Flavor That Tastes as Good as Gold

The Flavor Experts introduce new Carolina Gold BBQ flavor for a limited time, inspired by southern BBQ traditions

DALLAS, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) stepped up its flavor game today, this time with its new limited-time flavor Carolina Gold BBQ that's said to taste as good as gold. Inspired by the southern BBQ traditions of the Carolinas, Wingstop applied its flavor expertise to concoct a bold, distinct spin on a familiar classic, available today in restaurants nationwide while supplies last.

Barbecue is popular from coast to coast, but each region has its distinct traditions, techniques and ingredients that make their sauces unique. Traditional Carolina Gold barbecue sauce is exactly that, with roots in South Carolina, and is defined by a distinct mustard base and tangy flavor profile. Wingstop's version is a unique spin on a classic, yet appeals to the masses in a way that only Wingstop can – begging to be tasted to capture the full sensorial experience.

"Wingstop's Carolina Gold BBQ flavor maintains the classic queues of mustard, vinegar and brown sugar flavors that are true to its origins, but – in Wingstop fashion – our flavor stands out from the crowd," said Chef Larry Bellah, Wingstop's Director of Culinary and R&D. "It's heavier on the sweetness, making this flavor delectable and surprisingly craveable for even the biggest mustard skeptics. It's a must try, especially on our Chicken Sandwich."

While it's not crafted using liquid gold, Wingstop's Carolina Gold BBQ tastes and looks the part, shimmering a golden hue on top of the brands' cooked-to-order proteins. The flavor can be hand sauced-and-tossed on the new Wingstop Chicken Sandwich for a premium flavor experience, and makes for an elite choice on classic bone-in, boneless or crispy tender menu offerings.

Fans can get their flavor fix by ordering online on Wingstop.com or through the Wingstop app. From December 6 through 19, Uber Eats is running a buy-one-get-one free Chicken Sandwich promotion, giving fans the opportunity to sample two bold flavors. Each Wingstop Chicken Sandwich comes with a side of the brand's iconic scratch-made ranch for dipping, for ultimate craveability.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises approximately 1,900 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and use of a best-in-class technology platform, all while offering classic and boneless wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In fiscal year 2021, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 20.2% year-over-year to approximately $2.3 billion, marking the 18th consecutive year of same store sales growth. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, our system is comprised of independent franchisees, or brand partners, who accounted for approximately 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 1,898 as of September 24, 2022.

A key to this business success and consumer fandom stems from The Wingstop Way, which includes a core value system of being Authentic, Entrepreneurial, Service-minded, and Fun. The Wingstop Way extends to the brand's environmental, social and governance platform as Wingstop seeks to provide value to all stakeholders.

Rounding out a strong year in 2021, the Company was ranked #1 on Technomic 500's "Fastest Growing Franchise" and #22 on Entrepreneur Magazine's "Franchise 500," maintained its certification as a Great Place to Work and named to Fast Company's "The World's Most Innovative Companies" list ranking #4 in the dining category.

For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Learn more about Wingstop's involvement in its local communities at www.wingstopcharities.org.

