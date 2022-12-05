Boston Insurance Brokerage LLC ("BIB") has announced the promotion of Alex Gabriel to VP of Marketing

BOSTON, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gabriel has been with BIB for about 2 years as a producer in the Healthcare division, but he had also been wearing the marketing hat during that time, helping other divisions with their marketing initiatives.

Alex Gabriel, VP Marketing (PRNewswire)

"I am very excited to announce that Alex will now be VP of Marketing," said Keith Driscoll, Boston Insurance Brokerage's CEO. "Since he had already been working in a marketing capacity with all of the divisions at BIB, the transition will be seamless."

"Over the past couple years, I've had the opportunity to work closely with the other stakeholders here at BIB to help build awareness of our robust carrier portfolio with our agency partners. Now that I am in this role full-time, I will also be working to help deepen those agency relationships, and foster new agent connections, as well," said Gabriel.

Alex has been in the Insurance industry for 12 years, and has worked with both established wholesale agencies, and Insurtech startups. Over that time, he has developed an understanding of what drives successful partnerships, and what appeals to new agents that are looking for a solution to their clients' needs. He will leverage that experience to help BIB continue to grow their agent base with meaningful relationships.

Boston Insurance Brokerage is a wholesale brokerage that offers commercial insurance products. Its product portfolio includes property, casualty, environmental, umbrella, executive and professional, workers comp and risk management products and services. The firm has markets and expertise in healthcare liability, construction, manufacturing, habitational, professional liability, aviation product liability and financial services coverage.

Media Contact:

Alex Gabriel

617.556.7033

agabriel@bostonbrokerage.com

Boston Insurance Brokerage Quill Logo (PRNewsfoto/Boston Insurance Brokerage LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Boston Insurance Brokerage LLC