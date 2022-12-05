All aboard the Heathrow Festive Express

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Heathrow Express – the fastest route between central London and Heathrow Airport – has today launched the Festive Express. Until 7th December, those lucky enough to be travelling on the service will experience a more joyful journey as one of its carriages has been transformed into an enchanting festive scene.

Hop on board The Festive Express at Paddington Station direct to London Heathrow airport. (PRNewswire)

From today until Wednesday, Christmas postal elves are on hand to greet passengers as they step onboard, where they will be surrounded with twinkling lights and the sound of sleigh bells ringing. Once seated, passengers can immerse themselves in a magical carriage decked with colourful baubles, packed with parcels, and rammed to the rafters with festive fun. During the journey, families will be able to write a letter to Santa, plus, special treats including a Golden Ticket giveaway and a chance to win a shopping spree are on offer across the three days.

The world's greatest living explorer, Sir Ranulph Fiennes was the first to experience the Festive Express, setting off on a Yuletide expedition in search of the spirit of Christmas. Preparations for the seasoned traveller were captured on film ahead of his departure. Sir Ranulph Fiennes said "If, like me, you travel a lot and are planning an adventure this Christmas then plot your course for London's Paddington Station. The Heathrow Festive Express is an enchanting way to get into the Christmas spirit."

Plus, for those travelling for the rest of December, the joy continues, as until 6th January a Christmas tree will be centre stage at Paddington Station, covered in bright baubles and vintage decorations. Young passengers will be thrilled with a mini version of the Heathrow Express running on tracks around the tree in a snowy scene.

Finally, from 12th –23rd December anyone passing through London Paddington should not miss the festive atmosphere, when live performances from carol singers will roam the station, and seasonal Instagram worthy photo opportunities set up to delight every traveller.

The Heathrow Express is a stress-free experience that takes just 15 minutes to reach its destination, with spacious cabins, free Wi-Fi, and an Onboard Entertainment system. Plus, kids 15 years and under travel free*, making a trip to the North Pole (or any other destination) even better value for money.

The Heathrow Festive Express carriage is available to passengers on a first come, first served basis, and is included within the regular ticket cost. Visit www.heathrowexpress.com to book tickets and follow @HeathrowExpress for updates on the Heathrow #FestiveExpress.

* Kids Travel Free Terms and conditions

Children aged 15 years and under travel free in Express Class when accompanied by a paying adult or can travel unaccompanied if they have proof of air travel such as a valid flight booking or boarding pass. Photo ID will be required.

Heathrow Express will not take responsibility for children who are travelling alone. Parents/Guardians who allow their children to travel unaccompanied do so at their own risk.

Children aged 15 years and under travel free in Business First only if accompanied by an adult who has bought a Business First ticket. Children cannot travel unaccompanied in Business First.

Up to nine children can travel at any one time, with a fare paying adult.

A child must still be issued a ticket to travel. A child ticket cannot be purchased on its own online, but it can be purchased alongside an adult ticket. Children travelling alone must get a ticket from a Heathrow Express member of staff, in terminal, station or on-board.

Heathrow Express is a premium non-stop train service between London Paddington to Heathrow Terminals 2 & 3 with an extra six minutes to Terminal 5 and a free transfer available to Terminal 4. With its electric trains taking 15 minutes, it provides the fastest, most reliable and sustainable way to travel to and from Britain's hub airport. As a dedicated airport service, it also offers passengers a calm and comfortable way to travel with its spacious cabins designed to provide extra capacity for luggage.

Watch Sir Ranulph's preparations ahead of boarding the Heathrow Festive Express Here:

https://vimeo.com/775114194

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1961115/Heathrow_Express.jpg

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=84kWVX2pvsE

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Heathrow Express