Telix Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, Telix, the Company) today announces several key executive leadership appointments and promotions, reflecting the increased commercial focus of the Company and ongoing succession planning.

Richard Valeix promoted to Group Chief Commercial Officer

Richard Valeix, who has been in the role of Chief Executive Officer of Telix's Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) operations since joining Telix in May 2021, has been appointed to the newly created role of Group Chief Commercial Officer. This key global leadership role will oversee commercialisation strategy and activities for Telix's late-stage pipeline assets including the global rollout of Illuccix and launch of TLX250-CDx, Telix's kidney cancer imaging agent for which the Company recently reported positive Phase III data.

Richard is a highly experienced business leader, with marketing and sales and general management experience in large pharmaceutical companies, having previously held senior roles at Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA), a Novartis company, Ipsen and Roche.

Raphael Ortiz has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer - EMEA. He has held the position of Chief Operating Officer - EMEA since joining in January 2022. Raphael has more than 20 years of pharmaceutical industry experience across finance, business development, marketing, sales and general management and has previously held senior roles at AAA, where he established radioligand therapy operations for the Asia Pacific region.

Change of Company Secretary

Telix also announces that Genevieve Ryan joins as Group Company Secretary, effective today, 5 December 2022. Genevieve brings 17 years' experience in legal and governance roles, including most recently at Orora Limited (Orora, ASX: ORA), where she had the broad remit of General Counsel - Governance, Corporate & Commercial. Prior to Orora, Genevieve spent almost ten years at Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (API), including in the roles of Senior Legal Counsel, Alternate Company Secretary, and Compliance Officer Australia and New Zealand.

Genevieve holds Honours degrees in Science and Law from Monash University and a Graduate Diploma of Applied Corporate Governance from the Governance Institute of Australia. Genevieve is a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Victoria and a Fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia. She replaces Melanie Farris who has retired from the role of Group Company Secretary to take on a broader portfolio as Senior Vice President Global Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC). Melanie has served as Group Company Secretary since March 2017, prior to the Company's listing on the ASX, and has over 18 years' experience in governance and corporate operations.

Dr. Christian Behrenbruch, Telix Group CEO and Managing Director said, "These leadership appointments are a result of ongoing succession planning to ensure Telix has an optimal mix of skills and experience as we prepare to enter a new phase with a portfolio of multiple commercial products. I congratulate Richard, Raphael and Melanie on their new roles and am pleased that we are able to identify and develop talent to support the Company as it continues to grow. I'm also pleased to welcome Genevieve Ryan as Group Company Secretary, who brings a new depth of experience working within ASX-200 companies."

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialisation of diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals. Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with international operations in the United States, Europe (Belgium and Switzerland), and Japan. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical need in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com and follow Telix on Twitter (@TelixPharma) and LinkedIn.

Telix's lead product, gallium-68 (68Ga) gozetotide (also known as 68Ga PSMA-11) injection, has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA),[1] and by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA),[2] and by Health Canada.[3]

