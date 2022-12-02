VIDAA Brings Global Football Content to Google TV™ and Other Android TV™ OS Devices Globally

As a long-term partner of VIDAA, Tremor International will act as the exclusive global CTV monetization platform for the content across all VIDAA and Android TV OS devices

Follows announcement of the VIDAA OS as the exclusive destination for the FIFA+ app, alongside unique daily content celebrating the tournament and its fans

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VIDAA, a smart TV operating system and streaming platform, and a subsidiary of Hisense Co., Ltd ("Hisense") today announced an agreement for Google TV and other Android TV OS devices to carry VIDAA's premium sports content, which includes FIFA+.

As a long-term partner of VIDAA, Tremor International Ltd. (AIM/NASDAQ: TRMR) ("Tremor"), a leading global end-to-end digital advertising technology platform specialized in Connected TV ("CTV"), video, and data, will act as the exclusive global CTV monetization platform – specifically Tremor's SSP, Unruly – for the content across all VIDAA and Android TV OS devices.

The premium content includes the FIFA+ app, with thousands of hours of original, live and archive football and original programming, and The FIFA World Cup Daily, By Hisense, a new daily show filmed on-site and airing throughout the tournament.

This year's FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, of which Hisense is an Official Sponsor, is expected to draw 5 billion viewers around the world. With the combined reach of VIDAA- and Android TV OS devices, the World Cup content will be available in key markets globally, with an emphasis on the UK, Canada, Latin America, Germany, Australia and Japan.

"Our relationships with Google, FIFA and Tremor International will bring scaled opportunities for advertisers to reach hyper-engaged sports fans all over the world with precision and custom creative on the biggest screen in the house," said Guy Edri, President, VIDAA.

"Our priority is to bring our users the content they love. Through this collaboration, we're able to help World Cup fans around the world celebrate and tune in wherever they are through exclusive and engaging content across Android TV OS devices," said Jonathan Zepp, Managing Director, Media & Entertainment Partnerships, Google.

