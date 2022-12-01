White-Bagging with White-Glove Service

DALLAS, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WeInfuse is excited to announce Amber Specialty Pharmacy as partner of WeInfuse's Specialty Pharmacy Connect Program. This partnership program and integration will provide customers direct ordering access of SpecRx medications and will reduce administrative burdens associated with payer-mandated specialty pharmacy requirements.

"With the WeInfuse and Amber integration, we will be taking the specialty pharmacy experience to a new level."

Amber Specialty Pharmacy provides personalized and reliable care to those with complex and chronic conditions with a dedicated team that can guide clients through this new process. Amber cares for patients in all 50 states, including Puerto Rico, with 19 physical locations across the nation. It has been proudly serving patients for more than 25 years.

"Unlike with Buy & Bill distributors, national specialty pharmacies have historically had very little in the way of personalized customer service," said CEO and Co-founder of WeInfuse, Bryan Johnson. "We are excited to be working with Amber's team, who will provide a white-glove and truly customer-centric service for our mutual clients. With the WeInfuse and Amber integration, we will be taking the specialty pharmacy experience to a new level."

The SpecRx electronic ordering integration (eOrder) is set to go live in 2023. This feature will work alongside WeInfuse's existing predictive inventory tool and will allow infusion clinics to order specialty pharmacy medications directly from the WeInfuse Specialty Pharmacy Inventory Management module. While the eOrder integration may take several months to develop, WeInfuse clients will immediately be provided with dedicated Amber Specialty Pharmacy phone, fax, and email lines of communication.

"The Amber Specialty Pharmacy team is excited for this partnership and integration with WeInfuse," said Kristin Williams, president of Amber Specialty Pharmacy. "We believe it will bring easier access when ordering through our specialty pharmacy and will provide a more streamlined approach to the entire process for all WeInfuse clients. Having the ability to link the order with the client's inventory system will be extremely beneficial for everyone involved. Amber looks forward to simplifying the process for infusion centers."

WeInfuse is a nationwide software and consulting service provider for infusion therapy. Backed by over 30 years of experience in the infusion space, Bryan Johnson, CEO, and Reece Norris, COO, have dedicated their careers to serving the infusion delivery channel. Johnson and Norris founded WeInfuse to provide software that simplifies the infusion workflow, increases profitability, decreases staff burnout, and improves clinical outcomes.

