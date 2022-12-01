Vista Outdoor Foundation Announces Fiscal Year 2023 Grant Partners

Company awards funding to 12 nonprofit organizations that represent a cross section of outdoor and recreational causes.

ANOKA, Minn., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vista Outdoor Foundation (the "Foundation"), the philanthropic partner of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO), is pleased to announce that 12 nonprofit organizations were selected by its Board of Directors to receive grants as part of the Foundation's second annual grant cycle. The 12 organizations include nine that were part of the inaugural grant cycle and three that are new for fiscal year 2023. They represent a cross section of organizations that promote conservation, encourage youth and veteran participation in outdoor sports, and work to improve diversity and inclusion in the outdoors.

"The Vista Outdoor Foundation made major progress in our first year, and we're pleased to continue the momentum in the second year with the addition of three new partners," said Chris Metz, Chief Executive Officer of Vista Outdoor Inc. "For the second year in a row, the organizations selected for grants are leading the way in promoting conservation and encouraging more people to get outside. Their missions align with our own, and we're proud to count all 12 groups as our partners in these efforts."

The Foundation received many requests for funding as part of the grant approval process. The organizations selected to receive grants were chosen following a rigorous review of grant applications by the Foundation's Board of Directors based on operational, geographic and mission-based criteria.

"We are proud to be able to continue our support of last year's grantees while also expanding the impact of the Vista Outdoor Foundation through the addition of three new nonprofit partners," said Dylan Ramsey, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary of Vista Outdoor Inc. and Chairman of the Vista Outdoor Foundation Board of Directors. "Our support of these 12 organizations — which do everything from encouraging youth participation and diversity in outdoor sports to protecting the outdoor spaces that we depend on to pursue our respective passions — is based on our company's belief that common ground can be found outside. We look forward to working alongside each group as they strive to unite outdoor enthusiasts."

Vista Outdoor Foundation Fiscal Year 2023 Grant Recipients

Click here to learn more about Vista Outdoor Foundation's 2021 nonprofit partners, including features on the organizations and progress reports on their efforts to expand outdoor opportunities within their communities.

Vista Outdoor Foundation's future funding activities will be communicated once the company completes a previously announced separation in 2023. Please stay tuned to www.vistaoutdoor.com/Foundation or sign-up for Vista Outdoor news to receive more information in the months ahead about the separation and future grant cycles.

Foundation Source again served as philanthropic adviser to the Vista Outdoor Foundation in connection with this grant cycle.

About Vista Outdoor Foundation

The Vista Outdoor Foundation is a not-for-profit, tax-exempt Delaware corporation under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. The Foundation supports non-profit partners and programs that seek to expand recreational access, encourage youth participation and diversity in outdoor sports, protect and conserve open space, and mitigate the effects of climate change. The Foundation's Board of Directors is comprised of employees from Vista Outdoor Inc. who represent a broad cross-section of the company's diverse portfolio of brands, outdoor activities and consumers. For more information, visit our website at www.vistaoutdoor.com/Foundation.

About Vista Outdoor Inc.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) is the parent company of more than three dozen renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. We serve a broad and diverse range of consumers around the globe, including outdoor enthusiasts, golfers, cyclists, backyard grillers, campers, hunters, recreational shooters, athletes, as well as law enforcement and military professionals. Our reporting segments, Outdoor Products and Sporting Products, provide these consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative outdoor and sporting products. Our operating model leverages shared resources across brands to achieve levels of excellence and performance that would be out of reach for any one brand on its own. Brands include Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fox Racing, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, Simms Fishing, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition, Remington Ammunition and more. Vista Outdoor products are sold at leading retailers and distributors across North America and worldwide. For news and information, visit our website at www.vistaoutdoor.com.

