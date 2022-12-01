Update on Acquisition of Colossal Gold in Suriname

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Awalé Resources Limited ("Awalé" or the "Company") (TSXV: ARIC) is pleased to provide a further update on its acquisition (the "Acquisition") of Colossal Gold Resources Limited ("Colossal") (refer to the Company's news releases of September 13, October 11 and November 8, 2022, for further details). Colossal holds, through its wholly-owned Surinamese subsidiary, Consolidated Gold Resources N.V., a 100% interest in certain existing mineral exploration and exploitation licences in Suriname.

The Company received TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") acceptance of the Acquisition on September 28, 2022 and obtained the approval of the disinterested shareholders of the Company for the Acquisition at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on November 7, 2022. The Company is in the process of satisfying the filing requirements outlined in the TSXV's conditional acceptance letter in compliance with TSXV Policy 5.3 to obtain final TSXV.

In addition to final TSXV final acceptance, the Acquisition remains conditional on Awalé having completed a financing to raise a minimum of gross proceeds of CAD$2,000,000, the details of which Awalé is in the process of finalizing.

Awalé and Colossal have agreed to extend the Outside Date for satisfaction of all closing conditions from November 30, 2022 to December 20, 2022.

About Awalé Resources

Awalé is an exploration company focused on building resources from the discovery of large high-grade gold and copper-gold deposits. The Company currently undertakes exploration activities in the underexplored parts of Côte d'Ivoire. Awalé's exploration success to date has culminated in a fully-funded earn-in Joint Venture with Newmont (the "Newmont JV") covering the Odienné Project in the Northwest of Côte d'Ivoire where two primary targets for world-class discoveries have been made: i) the gold-rich Empire corridor, and ii) the Charger, Sceptre and now Lando Iron Oxide Copper Gold ("IOCG") targets. Parts of the remaining 200km2 of granted tenure and 400km2 under application remains underexplored and offers significant IOCG potential. The Newmont JV forms the solid foundation for the Company to continue looking at new opportunities in new jurisdictions which offers significant potential for district scale discoveries. Awalé is currently in the process of completing the acquisition of Colossal Gold Resources, a private company with a highly prospective gold exploration portfolio in Suriname, which provides an excellent strategic fit and future growth potential for Awalé.

