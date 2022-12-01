Tag's Food & Beverage Experts Reveal 2023 Flavor & Trend Forecast

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hot Plate, Tag's food and beverage Center of Excellence for brands, has released their 10th annual Flavor & Trend Forecast . The report shares flavorful highlights of the latest ingredients, cooking techniques, and culinary ideas predicted to drive innovation in the food and beverage industry in North America, United Kingdom, and Europe.

Here's a taste of what's included in the list of ten F&B trends for 2023:

Ube (ooh-bae): With its deep purple hue, this yam is a staple of Filipino cooking and is finding its way into Europe and North America .

Cultivated meat: Can lab-grown meat help the planet and our health? Certain companies are betting on it.

Heritage pasta: Pasta chefs and CPG brands are returning to the centuries-old Italian method of using bronze dies to cut pasta. What's the benefit?

"Our team conducts extensive research at the national and global level to ensure our F&B customers work with innovative world culinary leaders. Our goal for the Flavor & Trend Forecast each year is that it will excite and inspire our clients to embrace new and creative food product and usage ideas," says Dana Speers, Director of Operations, Creative and Culinary.

This year's 10th anniversary report also takes a look at past Flavor & Trend forecasts that have exploded in popularity, especially on social media. From last year's cooking hacks to 2018's haute vegan, these and other predictions are shaping new product development for CPG and food service brands.

"These trends serve as predictive data, enabling F&B brands to formulate their own customized key insights. This provides information they can then feed their product development teams, using the data to build laser-focused content marketing strategies that work for them," Speers added.

Each year, Tag's in-house professionally trained culinary experts develop more than 7,000 recipes for over 850 leading food and beverage brands across North America, United Kingdom, and Europe regions.

View the 2023 Flavor and Trend report here and contact us for more information.

About Tag's Food and Beverage Creative Production Experts:

The Hot Plate is Tag's food and beverage Center of Excellence, generating on-demand, compelling creative production and social media solutions with speed and scale for global food and beverage brands and agencies.

