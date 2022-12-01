Rasmussen University Launches Three Post-Graduate Nursing Certificates Focused on Leadership, Education and Technology

Certificates designed for working nurses with MSN or DNP degrees to expand skills or switch specializations for under $5K

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasmussen University announced today the launch of three Post-Graduate Nursing Certificates in Nursing Leadership and Administration, Nursing Education, and Healthcare Technology, Simulation and Informatics. Nurses who already have their Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) and/or Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) credentials can add a desired specialization for under $5,0001 in as little as six months2 without completing an additional degree.

"At Rasmussen University, we recognized that a lot of nurses in the workforce already have a master's or doctoral degree. They don't need all of the nuts and bolts of another degree, just the focused work needed to earn a new specialization. That's where these certificates come in," said Dr. Josh Hamilton, assistant vice president and dean of post-licensure programs, School of Nursing at Rasmussen University. "Pursuing a specialization provides an excellent opportunity for nurses to pause and ask: 'What is it about the job that I love, and what are the challenges? Would a shift in focus lead to my long-term success and satisfaction?'"

The Nursing Leadership and Administration certificate provides an option for nurses who are looking for upward mobility into a managerial or administrative role.

"Many want to become nurse managers on their units, while others may want to develop the skill set that allows them to move up into hospital administration," said Hamilton. "This certificate focuses on the portfolio of skills around business, budget, finance and communication that are necessary to work with groups cross functionally and strategically to actualize nursing at the organizational level."

The demand for nurse educators is growing. According to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, nearly 62 percent of nursing schools nationwide have vacant full-time positions and 14 percent without vacancies need additional faculty. Hamilton underscores Rasmussen's new Post-Graduate Certificate in Nursing Education as a great pathway for experienced nurses who wish to move from a hospital or clinic setting to the classroom.

"The Nurse Educator certificate is perfect for the highly accomplished clinician, nurse practitioner or clinical nurse specialist who is already master's- or doctoral-prepared and wants to give back by becoming part of the educational enterprise that's graduating new nurses," said Hamilton.

The pandemic brought a rise in telehealth and spotlighted the need for tech-savvy practitioners. The Healthcare Technology, Simulation and Informatics certificate bundles three key technology domains that give nurses an opportunity to transform healthcare through innovation—from app or device creation to improve quality of care, to programming simulation technology in nursing education, to business intelligence and data that provide insight on incidence of infection, patient demographics and healthcare outcomes.

Designed for working nurses, the Post-Graduate Nursing Certificate program features a competency-based education model called Empowered Learning™, which allows students to create real-world projects that demonstrate their new knowledge and learn at their own pace while staying connected to faculty and peers.

For more information on the new Post-Graduate Nursing Certificates, please visit https://www.rasmussen.edu/degrees/nursing/post-graduate-nursing-certificate/.

*Currently, this program is not eligible for participation in Title IV federal student aid programs.

*This program is not available in all states.

1Program cost breakdown: 16 Post-Graduate Nursing Certificate credits at $260 per credit ($4,160) and $820 in fees = total program cost of $4,980. Program availability varies by state.

2Completion time is dependent on the number of courses completed each term.

