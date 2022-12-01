Positioning Itself for Rapid Growth, United Dental Corporation Announces New Board and Leadership Team

MIAMI, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Dental Corporation ("UDC"), the premier Dental Partnership Organization (DPO) in the U.S. dental market, today announced the following leadership changes to help guide the company through its early growth phase.

Jesse Rodriguez , Dr. Nitin Doshi , and Amit Chokshi will join UDC's Board of Managers.

The Board unanimously appointed Amit Chokshi as President.

Erik Halvorssen will transition from President to a Board Observer.

Dr. Ray Khouri, UDC's Founder and Executive Chairman said, "The market reception of our differentiated model has been outstanding, and I am thrilled to work side by side with such a trusted group of advisors and industry leaders. I would be remiss if I did not heartily recognize Erik's specific effort as President during this transition period."

Dr. Nitin Doshi said "UDC's leadership changes are the result of a thoughtful succession planning process that started several months ago. We fully endorse Ray's model and the new Board members will provide strategic, financial, and relationship support to position the Company for rapid growth, profitability, and success."

Jesse Rodriguez said, "I was struck by UDC's compelling mission, strategy and business model during my first encounter. After engaging directly with the team, their operational and transactional expertise coupled with our funding partners' industry insight, I am further convinced of UDC's bright future. I am grateful for this opportunity to be a part of something special."

Erik Halvorssen said, "As I transition to my new role as Observer on the Board, I have to say that I am very proud of our fierce UDC team; they have performed admirably under pressure and I have no doubt that their professionalism and good spirits will be the norm, as UDC continues its path to exponential growth."

Amit Chokshi said, "Dr Doshi and I were attracted to UDC by Ray's vision and prior achievements but even more so by UDC's core team members that worked tirelessly to bring the first set of transactions to fruition. I am humbled and honored to be part of UDC and look forward to collaborating with the team and Board to aggressively drive the business forward."

The full leadership team can be found at https://udc.dental/our-team.

About Dr Nitin Doshi

Dr Nitin Doshi has an extensive career as an investor and entrepreneur. Dr Doshi currently serves as the Founder of National Dental, a New York-based DSO, as well as a Board member of Global Dental Services, a Mauritius-based holding company that owns Clove Dental, one of the largest operators of dental clinics in India. Dr Doshi has also led seed to early-stage investments in dental technology and aligner companies. Aside from his interest in the dental field, Dr Doshi has made significant investments and served on the Boards and operating committees of companies in the real estate, private equity, healthcare, chemicals, and industrial sectors.

About Jesse Rodriguez

Mr. Rodriguez has experience in leadership roles, including finance, technology and metals and mining sectors. His finance experience spans 20+ years in M&A and principal investing covering the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America in a variety of industry sectors, including telecommunications, natural resources, metals and mining, media, financial services, basic industries, energy/power, agribusiness and real estate. Operationally, he has also served in management roles in early stage, transformational, crisis and general management situations.

About Amit Chokshi

Amit Chokshi is the Chief Investment Officer for Doshi Capital Partners ("DCP"), the family office of Drs Nitin and Leena Doshi. He plays a leading role in directing DCP's investments across public and private opportunities and assumes Board-level responsibilities for various investments when necessary. Mr. Chokshi began his career at Morgan Stanley followed by the Royal Bank of Scotland. Prior to joining DCP, Mr. Chokshi was a Portfolio Manager at City National Rochdale. Mr. Chokshi has a BS in Finance from Bryant University and MBA from Emory University. He is a CFA Charterholder and was on the Board of the Stamford CFA Society from 2007 – 2012.

About UDC

UDC partners with high-performing dentists seeking to maximize the value of their practices while retaining their operational autonomy. UDC supports dentists by providing capital, growth expertise, advanced data and analytics, technology, marketing, procurement, human resources, legal, insightful financial reporting, and accounting services. Visit us at www.udc.dental.

