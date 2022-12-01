CORTLAND HIRES GLOBAL HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY

Cass McFadden to help lead ESG efforts for award-winning multifamily firm

ATLANTA, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cortland, a vertically integrated, multifamily real estate investment, development, and management company, has appointed Cass McFadden to the newly created role of Global Head of Sustainability.

Reporting to Cortland's President of Investment Management, Jason Kern, McFadden will be responsible for driving innovative strategies to achieve Cortland's sustainability goals across the portfolio on behalf of residents, associates, and investors.

"Sustainability is of tremendous importance to Cortland and with our vertically integrated operating model, we have a unique opportunity to create market-leading sustainable practices for our over 250 owned and managed apartment communities and our growing presence in the UK," said Kern. "We are extremely excited to be adding a professional of Cass's caliber and expertise to our team and look forward to her leadership and guidance as we continue on our ESG journey."

McFadden brings a wealth of industry knowledge to Cortland following stints as Vice President of Sustainability at Bozzuto Management Company and Director of Energy Management for Avalon-Bay Communities.

"I am excited to join a pioneering, values-driven organization with an appetite for sustainability and ESG," said McFadden. "I look forward to collaborating with a talented team to deliver results that benefit our residents, associates, and investors and advance ESG and sustainability in multifamily real estate."

McFadden will be responsible for road mapping the vision and targets for ESG programs, including optimizing energy, water, and waste performance at the asset level.

"ESG is an integral part of our industry, offering a unique opportunity for a resident-centric multifamily operator like Cortland to drive top-line growth and positive impact via triple-bottom-line thinking," said McFadden. "Multifamily's opportunity is to create lasting value for all stakeholders while maintaining a flexible framework to adapt to new challenges."

McFadden received a Master of Science in Energy Policy and Climate from Johns Hopkins University following her undergraduate degree in Environmental Studies and Political Science from Case Western Reserve University.

About Cortland:

Cortland is a vertically integrated, multifamily real estate investment, development and management company focused on delivering resident-centric, hospitality-driven apartment living experiences. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cortland manages and is invested in, directly or indirectly, over 250 apartment communities comprised of more than 85,000 homes in the U.S. with regional offices in Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Orlando, and Tampa. Cortland has significant experience in acquiring, developing, renovating, owning and operating multifamily communities, leveraging the services of its construction, design, and property, asset and investment management affiliates. Internationally, Cortland maintains a management and development platform in the UK.

Cortland is a National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) Top 50 Owner and Manager, the Top Brand Performer for online reputation in 2021 (Reputation Score by reputation.com), and is a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company (2021). For more information, please visit cortland.com.

