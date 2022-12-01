Boston Hemp Inc. releases THCa flower and generates record breaking sales at launch.

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Hemp Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of THCa, the newest hemp strain to hit the cannabis market. THCa is reported to have similar effects as smoking cannabis. The major difference is, cannabis is not legal in many states and THCa is. Because it is hemp, it falls under federal law.

THCa flower is cannabis that falls under the Federal Farm Bill of 2018 signed into law by former president Donald J. Trump. In this bill, hemp is legal as long as THC 9 levels in the plant test below .3%. In order for psychoactive effects to take place the flower MUST be smoked producing a high quintessentially the same as traditional marijuana. But how? Well....these particular flowers are high in THCa (tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCa)) and extremely low in concentration of traditional THC (d9 below 0.3%) registering the bud farm bill compliant. Once THCa is decarboxylated (smoked) it is recognized by the body as traditional THC producing a similar psychoactive effect indistinguishable from marijuana.

Boston Hemp Inc. is the largest supplier of THCa flower in the nation giving customers in all 50 states a chance to seek benefits from the natural hemp alternative. THCa is genetically and naturally produced and not a synthetic alternative like it's counterpart Delta 8.

"All our THCa flower is grown aeroponically indoors with organic supplementation giving our customers a premier alternative to traditional marijuana" said Brandon Gadles CEO and founder of Boston Hemp Inc. "All our products are rigorously third party lab tested and insured ensuring their accuracy and compliance" he added.

