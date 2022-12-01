The Boston Globe Names Triverus Consulting a Top Place to Work for 2022

Magazine honors the best employers in Massachusetts

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triverus Consulting has been named one of the Top Places to Work in Massachusetts in the 15th annual employee-based survey project from The Boston Globe .

The Boston Globe Top Places to Work recognizes the most admired workplaces in the state voted on by the people who know them best—their employees. The survey measures employee opinions about their company's direction, execution, connection, management, work, pay and benefits, and engagement. The employers are placed into one of four groups: small, with 50 to 99 employees; medium, with 100 to 249 workers; large, with 250 to 999; and largest, with 1,000 or more.

Triverus Consulting ranked #8 in the Small Business category , "We are thrilled to be recognized two years in a row by The Boston Globe. This recognition is attributed to the talented and passionate colleagues who practice 'Daring Leadership' every day here at Triverus . Fostering a community that enables each person to bring their whole self forward in a safe and curious space." said the Founding Partners Laura Harriman, Chris Jennings and Zach Slayton.

Triverus Consulting is a Boston based, Woman Business Enterprise (WBE), full-time employee, technology consulting firm that provides Technology Solutions, Information Asset Management and Agile Enablement Services from roadmap through execution with a focus on Life Sciences and Public Sector.

"The workplace is undergoing a once-in-a-lifetime transformation, and the companies that embraced that change, and put their employees' needs first, really stood out," said Katie Johnston, the Globe's Top Places to Work editor.

The rankings in Top Places to Work are based on confidential survey information collected by Energage (formerly WorkplaceDynamics), an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention, from more than 90,000 individuals at 381 Massachusetts organizations, the most companies ever surveyed in the state. The winners share a few key traits, including offering more flexibility to continue working remotely, tracking progress on efforts to support a diverse workforce, and, above all, remembering to have some fun along the way.

