AKC NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY ROYAL CANIN TO AIR ON ABC JANUARY 1st

Thousands of dogs put their best paw forward for the title of National Champion

NEW YORK and ST. CHARLES, Mo., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin® will air as a three-hour special on the ABC television network on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 2 p.m. ET. The show features thousands of dogs from around the country and the world competing for the coveted title of America's National Champion.

Hosting the broadcast are AKC Executive Secretary and spokesperson Gina DiNardo and noted sportscaster Carolyn Manno. This year's AKC National Championship is the largest dog show in the Americas, with 5,376 dogs entered in Conformation from 50 states and Washington, DC, and 22 countries . That, combined with competitions in Agility, Obedience, the National Owner-Handled Series Finals, junior competitions, AKC Fast CAT, and a special attraction of Diving Dogs, brings the total entries to 9,395. Dogs will compete for multiple titles across various events and more than $150,000 in prize money, the largest in the world of dog shows .

"We are honored to continue hosting top canine competitors from around the world as we uphold the tradition of this prestigious show," said Dennis Sprung, Show Chairman and President and CEO of the AKC. "The thousands of dogs descending on Orlando to compete in multiple sports are the best of the best and display responsible breeding and true athleticism. We're thrilled to return to ABC on New Year's Day to televise the crowning of America's champion for dog enthusiasts everywhere."

Jason Taylor, Assistant Show Chairman and Royal Canin Vice President of Marketing, adds, "Royal Canin is passionate about breeds, from providing them tailor-made nutrition to give them the best start in life, to admiring them in the show ring at North America's largest dog show. We are excited to share this passion with ABC's audience as they tune in to the AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin and look forward to an action-packed show highlighting dogs' extraordinary attributes and the importance of responsible breeders."

Award-winning company B Live Productions will once again produce the TV broadcast and the Livestream.

For more information, please visit www.akc.org/nationalchampionship .

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization, which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 22,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests. Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite and the AKC Museum of the Dog. For more information, visit www.akc.org .

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

Become a fan of the American Kennel Club on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter @AKCDogLovers

ABOUT ROYAL CANIN USA

Royal Canin USA is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle and therapeutic requirements. Royal Canin diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. Royal Canin is a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and "LIKE" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/royalcanin.us.

View original content:

SOURCE American Kennel Club