LIQUID META ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Liquid Meta Capital Holdings Ltd. ("Liquid Meta" or the "Company") (NEO: LIQD) (FRANKFURT: N5F) (OTCQB: LIQQF) a decentralized finance infrastructure and technology company focused on bridging the gap between traditional and decentralized finance, announces the results of its annual general shareholder meeting (the "Meeting") held on November 28, 2022.

At the Meeting, Jonathan Wiesblatt, Nicolas del Pino, Stephen Harper, Thomas Kang, David Prussky and Clara Bullrich were re-elected to the Company's board of directors (the "Board") for the ensuing year. The Company's shareholders also approved the appointment of RSM Canada LLP as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the Board to determine the auditor's remuneration.

A total of 17,735,896 common shares were voted in connection with the election of the directors as follows:

Director Votes For % of Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Jonathan Wiesblatt 17,220,787 97.10 515,109 2.90 Stephen Harper 7,804,632 44.00 9,931,264 56.00 Nicolas Del Pino 17,220,787 97.10 515,019 2.90 Thomas Kang 7,460,632 42.07 10,275,264 57.93 David Prussky 7,664,632 43.22 10,071,264 56.78 Clara Bullrich 17,214,787 97.06 521,109 2.94

Additionally, Stephen Harper and Thomas Kang have resigned from the Board in accordance with the Company's Majority Voting Policy. The Board would like to thank Mr. Harper and Mr. Kang for their contributions to the Company during their tenure of service. The Board determined not to accept the resignation of David Prussky in order to maintain the composition and independence requirements of the Audit Committee of the Board, which will be comprised of a majority of independent directors. The Board will commence a search for an additional qualified independent director to serve on the Audit Committee in accordance with applicable securities law.

About Liquid Meta

Liquid Meta is a decentralized finance infrastructure and technology company that is powering the next generation of open-access protocols and applications. The Company is creating the bridge between traditional and decentralized finance while ushering in a new era of financial infrastructure that benefits anyone, anywhere.

Cautionary Notice

Neo Exchange has not reviewed or approved this press release for the adequacy or accuracy of its contents.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Liquid Meta to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Filing Statement dated as of December 17, 2021 which is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and Liquid Meta disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Liquid Meta's operations could be significantly adversely affected by the effects of a widespread global outbreak of a contagious disease, including the recent outbreak of illness caused by COVID-19. It is not possible to accurately predict the impact COVID-19 will have on operations and the ability of others to meet their obligations, including uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, and the length of travel and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments of affected countries. In addition, a significant outbreak of contagious diseases in the human population could result in a widespread health crisis that could adversely affect the economies and financial markets of many countries, resulting in an economic downturn that could further affect operations and the ability to finance its operations.

