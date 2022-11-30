Inflation Update: Catalina Shopping Basket Index Tracks Q3 Price Hikes Across Popular CPG Categories in France, Japan, and U.S.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To gauge the impact of inflation on grocery prices in the U.S., France and Japan, shopper intelligence leader Catalina has updated its Shopping Basket Index to compare the aggregate price of 10 popular Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) categories in each country during the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. This latest report also offers retailers and marketers strategies for finetuning an omni-channel marketing approach to deliver relevant and valuable incentives to help anxious shoppers make the most of their dollars during challenging economic times.

While inflation rates vary across borders, shoppers universally appreciate getting the greatest value for their money.

"Inflation continues to be a big concern globally this year, with some nations' economies impacted more than others, largely due to increases in the food and energy sectors thanks to lingering supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine," said Sean Murphy, Chief Data & Analytics Officer at Catalina. "While inflation rates may vary across borders, shoppers have a universal appreciation for getting the greatest value for their money, which Catalina is well positioned to deliver in partnership with our retail and brand customers."

Catalina data shows U.S. shoppers continue to face double-digit price hikes, far more than in France and Japan with a few exceptions. The cost of Soaps & Detergent is rising at the fastest rate for Japanese consumers while French shoppers are seeing Paper Product prices rise the most significantly.

Category US France Japan Yogurt +21 % +11 % +1 % Cereal +20 % +5 % +0 % Hand & Bath Soap +19 % +3 % +3 % Soft Drinks & Water +18 % +4 % +3 % Frozen Prepared Foods +16 % +8 % +3 % Frozen Vegetables +15 % +9 % +6 % Coffee +15 % +11 % +2 % Deodorants +11 % +1 % -1 % Paper Products +9 % +10 % +4 % Soaps & Detergents +6 % +3 % +8 %

U.S. Grocery Shoppers Face Continued Price Hikes in Key Categories

In the U.S., the Catalina Shopping Basket Index measured a 15% increase in prices compared to the same quarter in 2021, posting sharper increases in most categories than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index. Prices for food enjoyed at home rose 13% over the 12 months ending September 30, 2022, and the food index overall increased 11% percent, according to CPI. The aggregate basket average was up 5% from Q1 2022.

Price increases in the basket were led by Yogurt (+21%), closely followed by Cereal +20%), Hand & Bath Soaps (+19%), and Soft Drinks & Water (+18%). At the other end of the spectrum, the basket's average price posted more modest increases in Paper Products (+9) and Soaps & Detergents (+6).

French Grocery Shoppers See Mixed Impact of Inflation on Baskets

France's overall inflation rate lags other members of the EU, largely because it is less reliant on fossil fuel products. For September 2022, INSEE, France's national statistics bureau, reported that food prices climbed 10% year over year, largely driven by an 11% increase in fresh food prices.

Catalina's Shopping Basket Index for Q3 2022 shows that categories with the highest rate of inflation in France include Coffee (+11%), Paper Products (+10%), Frozen Vegetables (+9) and Yogurt (+9%), largely on par with INSEE's average inflation rate for the period. But many categories fell far below that average, including Cereal (+5%), Soft Drinks & Water (+4%), Hand & Bath Soaps and Soaps & Detergents (+3) and Deodorants (+1).

Inflation Has Relatively Modest Impact on Japanese Grocery Shoppers

Japan's economy shrank in Q3 2022 due to a weak yen and high inflation, per government data. For September 2022, Japan's National Consumer Price Index reported that its composite index (excluding fresh food) rose 3% year over year to a 31-year high. Food Inflation ticked lower to 4% in September, down 0.5% from August.

Only two product categories in Catalina's Shopping Basket Index are posting higher than the country's food inflation average: Soaps & Detergents (+8%) and Frozen Vegetables (+6%). Prices for Yogurt (+1%), Cereal (+0%) and Deodorants (-1%) have shown modest shifts.

Strategies For Marketers in Inflationary Times

"Insights about traditionally price sensitive and value-seeking shoppers apply to more consumers now. This is an opportunity for brands to fine-tune their omni-channel approach to deliver relevant offers and valuable incentives to help shoppers make the most of their dollars in these inflationary times," said Murphy, who advises brands to consider strategies that are designed to combat inflation:

To drive sales lift and build loyalty, build omni-channel campaigns that include multiple digital channels and in-store point-of-sale offers.

Maximize every dollar by developing targeted shopper cohorts, built from finely tuned audience segments.

Use a real-time feedback loop to measure and continuously adjust campaign performance to stretch marketing budgets farther.

