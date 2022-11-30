GoGold Announces Additional Excellent Results at Los Ricos South Main and Eagle Areas

Shares Outstanding: 295,884,511

2,558 g/t AgEq over 4.8m within 15.0m of 828 g/t AgEq in Main Area

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) ("GoGold", "the Company") is pleased to announce additional drilling results from the Main Deposit within Los Ricos South as well as from the newly acquired Eagle concession, which contains the northern strike extension of the Main Deposit on the Los Ricos South property. Highlights of the Main Deposit drilling include hole LRGG-22-218, which intercepted 7,093 g/t silver equivalent ("AgEq") over 0.9m, contained within 4.8m of 2,558 g/t AgEq within a wider intercept of 15.0m of 828 g/t AgEq. See Table 1 for breakdown of silver and gold values.

"Drilling continues to expand the size of the newly acquired Eagle zone and continues to confirm high grade wide intercepts in the Main deposit," said Brad Langille, President and CEO. "These results further confirm that both the Main zone and the Eagle are developing into bulk mineable high grade deposits which should significantly increase the value of Los Ricos South."

Table 1: Drill Hole Intersections

Hole ID Area / Vein From To Length1 Au Ag AuEq2 AgEq2



(m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) LRGG-22-214 Main area 117.5 128.8 11.3 0.54 69.4 1.47 110.0 LRGG-22-215 Main area 141.9 145.0 3.1 0.55 76.2 1.56 117.0 LRGG-22-216 Main area 99.0 105.7 6.7 0.36 62.9 1.20 90.1

including 102.1 102.8 0.7 1.58 267.0 5.14 385.5 LRGG-22-217 Main area 179.8 198.9 15.1 0.52 109.6 1.98 148.3 LRGG-22-218 Main area 57.0 74.1 15.0 3.98 529.2 11.04 827.8

including 57.0 63.9 4.8 12.43 1,625.6 34.10 2,557.6

including 60.5 63.0 2.5 20.32 2,774.1 57.31 4,298.2

including 61.2 62.2 0.9 37.90 4,250.0 94.57 7,092.5 LRGAG-22-065 Eagle 73.0 76.0 3.0 5.00 19.7 5.26 394.4

including 75.0 76.0 1.0 13.15 17.0 13.38 1,003.3

Eagle 83.0 86.4 3.4 1.02 63.9 1.87 140.3 LRGAG-22-067 Eagle 363.5 377.0 13.5 0.15 67.8 1.06 79.2

including 364.4 366.6 2.2 0.53 127.5 2.23 167.3

and 375.7 377.0 1.4 0.30 204.6 3.03 227.0 LRGAG-22-068 Eagle 50.0 51.0 1.0 0.61 55.4 1.35 101.2 LRGAG-22-069 Eagle 1.5 4.5 3.0 0.55 50.4 1.22 91.4 LRGAG-22-070 Eagle 49.5 51.0 1.5 0.47 54.7 1.20 90.0 LRGAG-22-071 Eagle 11.1 12.6 1.5 1.11 95.0 2.38 178.3 LRGAG-22-072 Eagle 33.0 51.0 18.0 0.33 48.2 0.98 73.1

including 35.4 40.7 5.4 0.97 118.3 2.54 190.8 LRGAG-22-075 Eagle 26.3 29.5 3.3 0.34 90.1 1.54 115.6 LRGAG-22-076 Eagle 130.2 164.0 33.8 0.76 45.5 1.37 102.5

including 149.0 164.0 15.0 1.30 79.5 2.36 176.8

including 151.9 152.7 0.8 14.70 640.0 23.23 1,742.5 LRGAG-22-077 Eagle 111.3 115.3 4.0 0.78 65.7 1.66 124.2

and 147.0 168.5 21.5 0.66 67.7 1.56 117.1

including 163.5 164.5 1.0 4.95 460.0 11.08 831.3 LRGAG-22-078 Eagle 31.7 52.7 21.0 0.43 79.4 1.49 111.6

including 38.6 49.2 10.6 0.70 122.8 2.34 175.6

including 41.6 45.3 3.8 1.12 196.1 3.73 279.8

including 44.6 45.3 0.8 1.96 512.0 8.79 659.0 LRGAG-22-080 Eagle 172.2 173.2 1.0 1.30 36.4 1.78 133.5

and 206.7 213.5 6.8 2.43 23.6 2.74 205.6

including 207.9 209.4 1.5 10.60 25.0 10.93 820.0 LRGAG-22-081 Eagle 15.2 16.7 1.5 0.69 59.2 1.48 111.2 LRGAG-22-083 Eagle 212.5 215.4 2.8 1.94 42.1 2.51 187.9 LRGAG-22-085 Eagle 111.0 128.5 17.5 0.54 29.8 0.94 70.5

including 120.0 121.5 1.5 4.77 92.0 6.00 449.8

1. Not true width 2. AgEq converted using a silver to gold ratio of 75:1 at recoveries of 100% 3. Holes LRGAG-22-066, 073, 074, 079, 082, 084 did not intercept significant mineralization

The LRGG holes contained in the results above are part of a new drilling program at the Main Deposit. The purpose of the program is to better define the very high grade portions of the current deposit that may be amenable to bulk underground mining. The Company is carrying out a trade-off study to better define what portion of the deposit could be mined in a lower strip ratio pit and what portion would best be mined in more selective bulk underground mining. These holes are in addition to those drilled in 2019 and 2020 which formed part of the initial resource upon which the Los Ricos South Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") was based upon when it was released on January 20, 2021.

The Eagle concession adjoins the Main Deposit where the Los Ricos South PEA is contained. This represents an extension to this previously defined Mineral Resource Estimate at Los Ricos South. The concession covers 1,107 hectares, including the area between the Main Deposit and the Company's Jamaica concession located 3km to the northwest, where the Company holds the rights to additional concessions. Due diligence drilling has returned the highest grade intercepts to date in the district. These wide high grade intercepts are consistent with geophysical targets on the new concession.

Following are maps including a cross section of hole LRGG-22-218 showing the high grade intercept (Figure 1), and a cross section of hole LRGAG-22-076 showing the continuation of the high grade intercepts in the vein as drilling progresses deeper (Figure 2).

Figure 1: Main Area – Cross Section Hole LRGG-22-218 (CNW Group/GoGold Resources Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Figure 2: Eagle – Cross Section Hole LRGAG-22-076 (CNW Group/GoGold Resources Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Figure 3: Eagle + Main Area Grade Thickness Longitudinal Section (CNW Group/GoGold Resources Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Figure 4: Eagle Longitudinal Section (CNW Group/GoGold Resources Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Figure 5: Main Area Longitudinal Section (CNW Group/GoGold Resources Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The Eagle concession connects the Company's concessions held in the southern portion of its Los Ricos South project, including the Main area where the Initial Resource was released, to its northern concessions in Los Ricos South, which includes the Jamaica exploration target. As a result, all of the concessions in Los Ricos South are now contiguous (Figure 6).

The Company exploration team has been completing detailed mapping and sampling at Jamaica over the last year and sees the same structure that was drilled in the main zone at Los Ricos South extending for several kilometres over the Jamaica concessions. This offers the potential for an additional bulk tonnage target in Los Ricos South, with continuity from the Main Area and Eagle.

Figure 6: Los Ricos District Overview (CNW Group/GoGold Resources Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Table 2: Drill Hole Locations

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Length LRGG-22-213 610210 2328051 1312 50 -75 187 LRGG-22-214 610473 2327777 1293 50 -56 177 LRGG-22-215 610254 2327822 1251 50 -54 197 LRGG-22-216 610251 2328176 1362 50 -50 132 LRGG-22-217 610478 2327617 1279 50 -58 224 LRGG-22-218 610698 2327577 1256 50 -45 130 LRGAG-22-064 609653 2328759 1210 0 -90 175 LRGAG-22-065 610176 2328378 1311 0 -90 113 LRGAG-22-066 609632 2328800 1204 50 -45 110 LRGAG-22-067 609999 2328159 1318 0 -90 427 LRGAG-22-068 610118 2328660 1325 50 -45 72 LRGAG-22-069 609630 2328799 1204 0 -90 141 LRGAG-22-070 610104 2328675 1326 50 -45 80 LRGAG-22-071 609627 2328823 1199 50 -45 100 LRGAG-22-072 610082 2328687 1325 50 -45 102 LRGAG-22-073 609625 2328822 1199 0 -90 170 LRGAG-22-074 610050 2328702 1325 50 -45 102 LRGAG-22-075 609555 2328880 1180 50 -45 80 LRGAG-22-076 609916 2328450 1243 50 -55 236 LRGAG-22-077 609957 2328623 1268 0 -90 231 LRGAG-22-078 609554 2328879 1179 0 -90 104 LRGAG-22-079 609449 2328961 1164 50 -45 65 LRGAG-22-080 609969 2328426 1252 50 -75 239 LRGAG-22-081 609449 2328960 1164 0 -90 103 LRGAG-22-082 609915 2328449 1243 50 -75 235 LRGAG-22-083 609969 2328426 1252 0 -90 297 LRGAG-22-084 609612 2328849 1196 50 -45 93 LRGAG-22-085 609958 2328623 1268 50 -70 167

VRIFY Slide Deck and 3D Presentation

VRIFY is a platform being used by companies to communicate with investors using 360° virtual tours of remote mining assets, 3D models and interactive presentations. VRIFY can be accessed by website and with the VRIFY iOS and Android apps.

The VRIFY 3D Slide Deck for GoGold can be viewed at: https://vrify.com/companies/gogold-resources-inc and on the Company's website at: www.gogoldresources.com.

Los Ricos District Exploration Projects

The Company's two exploration projects at its Los Ricos Property are in Jalisco state, Mexico. The Los Ricos South Project began in March 2019 and an initial Mineral Resource was announced on July 29, 2020 which disclosed a Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource of 63.7 million ounces AgEq grading 199 g/t AgEq contained in 10.0 million tonnes, and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 19.9 million ounces AgEq grading 190 g/t AgEq contained in 3.3 million tonnes. An initial PEA on the project was announced on January 20, 2021 indicating an NPV 5% of US$295M. The Eagle Concession was acquired in October 2022 and is adjacent to the Main Area which contains the initial Mineral Resource.

The Los Ricos North Project was launched in March 2020 and an initial Mineral Resource was announced on December 7, 2021, which disclosed an Indicated Mineral Resource of 87.8 million ounces AgEq grading 122 g/t AgEq contained in 22.3 million tonnes, and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 73.2 million ounces AgEq grading 111 g/t AgEq contained in 20.5 million tonnes. The Company has a drill program for an additional 100,000 metres of drilling for 2022 in place.

Procedure, Quality Assurance / Quality Control and Data Verification

The diamond drill core (HQ size) is geologically logged, photographed and marked for sampling. When the sample lengths are determined, the full core is sawn with a diamond blade core saw with one half of the core being bagged and tagged for assay. The remaining half portion is returned to the core trays for storage and/or for metallurgical test work.

The sealed and tagged sample bags are transported to the ALS Chemex facility in Guadalajara, Mexico. ALS Chemex crushes the samples and prepares 200-300 gram pulp samples with ninety percent passing Tyler 150 mesh (106μm). The pulps are assayed for gold using a 30-gram charge by fire assay (Code AA23) and over limits greater than 10 grams per tonne are re-assayed using a gravimetric finish (Code ME-GRAV21). Silver and multi-element analysis is completed using total digestion (Code ME-ICP61 Total Digestion ICP). Over limits greater than 100 grams per tonne silver are re-assayed using a gravimetric finish (ME-GRA21).

Quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") procedures monitor the chain-of-custody of the samples and includes the systematic insertion and monitoring of appropriate reference materials (certified standards, blanks and duplicates) into the sample strings. The results of the assaying of the QA/QC material included in each batch are tracked to ensure the integrity of the assay data. All results stated in this announcement have passed GoGold's QA/QC protocols.

Mr. David Duncan, P. Geo. is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information of this release.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings mine in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North exploration projects in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy of any of GoGold's securities in the United States.

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Los Ricos South and North projects, and future plans and objectives of GoGold, including the intention to undertake further exploration at Los Ricos North, and the prospect of further discoveries there, constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the continuance of GoGold and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices, the accuracy of mineral resource estimates, and the performance of the Parral project. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from GoGold's expectations include exploration and development risks associated with GoGold's projects, the failure to establish estimated mineral resources or mineral reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates, and global economic conditions. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to GoGold, reference should be made to GoGold's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, GoGold's Annual Information Form. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release.

