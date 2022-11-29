Urban Air Adventure Park to Expand in Florida and Utah with Three-Unit Deal Between Existing Franchisee and New Franchisee Teaming Up for Growth

Investment Partner with 25 Years of Experience in Asset Management Looks to Family Entertainment Concept as 'Second Act'

(PRNewsfoto/Urban Air Adventure Parks) (PRNewswire)

DALLAS, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Air Adventure Park, the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world and part of the youth enrichment growth-focused platform Unleashed Brands, is expanding its presence in Florida and Utah with a new franchise agreement that will bring a total of three new parks of the family entertainment center to Salt Lake City and Tampa Bay.

The agreement is a partnership between Thomas Garcia, an existing Urban Air franchisee who operates two successful parks in Albuquerque, NM and Littleton, CO and Greg Dunn, who has worked in the asset management industry for 25 years and was looking for a fresh investment as the next phase of his career. Dunn has known Garcia for years and was aware of the experience he's had building Urban Air parks, including the popularity in local communities and the success financially. Having three kids, Dunn says he was drawn to the business model.

"Urban Air is innovative in how they developed and cultivated their attractions to make it different than the competitors. It's a unique experience for customers and this business is not a fad. I like that it's affordable for families and a repeatable experience that a kid is going to want to go back and do over again," said Dunn. "This is a business I can feel good about owning."

Under the new agreement, the first park is expected to open in Salt Lake City in the next 12-18 months, followed shortly by a park in Tampa Bay and another in the Salt Lake City region. Dunn is particularly excited about the Utah locations due to the lack of similar entertainment options for families.

Urban Air is the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world with over 20 different attractions such as intense ropes courses, Urban Air's Sky Rider, Battle Beams, laser tag, dodgeball courts, electric Go-Karting, obstacle courses and more. Every park also offers an easy-to-execute, state-of-the-art, fast-casual café.

To learn more about Urban Air and its franchising opportunities, visit https://urbanairfranchise.com/ .

About Urban Air Adventure Park

Urban Air Adventure Park is the Nation's #1 destination for family fun, featuring a variety of attractions perfect for all ages. The award-winning national franchise brand is the largest adventure park operator in the world with more than 159 locations open and 130+ in development. Urban Air, founded in 2011, was in search of a higher purpose to help kids have fun while achieving activity goals that enhance their social and physical skills. For more information visit www.UrbanAir.com.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.UnleashedBrandsplatform.com.

