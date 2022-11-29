Traceable AI Adds Dr. Jisheng Wang in Dual Leadership Role as Head of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and VP of Engineering

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Traceable, the industry's leading API security and observability company, today announced the appointment of Dr. Jisheng Wang as Head of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and VP of Engineering. Dr. Wang brings over 15 years of extensive experience to Traceable in developing industry-leading enterprise software and a proven track record of scaling business-critical applications in disruptive markets. In both roles, he will oversee innovation of the company's robust, AI-driven API Security Platform .

As Head of AI/ML, Jisheng will lead Traceable's data automation, develop AI/ML paths across strategic programs, solutions and customer relationships. As VP of Engineering, he will oversee the Platform's direction, while building and leading the company's engineering and AI teams with top talent - leveraging his expertise in realizing the company's long-term mission: providing API security in any industry.

"Our strategic move in adding Dr. Jisheng Wang to our leadership team enables Traceable to dive deeper into AI/ML. In short, with his proven background, we are poised to lead the API security market," said CEO and co-founder of Traceable, Jyoti Bansal. "AI plays an important role in Traceable's mission of protecting APIs in every industry. Jisheng's extensive AI and engineering experience are key to executing our vision and growing globally."

AI/ML enables Traceable to observe traffic flowing through APIs.It creates statistical and graph models baselining each user's behavior - including both sequences and time intervals - of using APIs and also the interactions between different APIs, and detects any anomaly as potential fraud and threats. This provides customers - including highly regulated industries - with the highest levels of API security posture managemen t, API protection and API security analytics .

Jisheng most recently served as the Senior Director of Engineering at Juniper Networks where he led innovation and R&D of Marvis, a leading AIOps solution which transforms network operations from reactive troubleshooting to proactive remediation leveraging AI/ML. Before that, he was Senior Director of Data Science in the CTO Office at Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, and also the Chief Scientist at Niara (acquired by Aruba), where he developed the industry's first patented modular and data-agnostic User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) solution. Dr. Wang's career started at Cisco as a technical lead overseeing various security products including email security, web security, cloud security and next-gen firewalls. Demonstrative of his innovation and experience, he currently holds over 40 patents in security, networking and AI/ML and is a frequent speaker at AI and security conferences. Dr. Wang received a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from Penn State University, and an M.S and B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

"The depths of Traceable's 360-degree data collection and its world-class team were why I joined the company," said Wang. "With the fast adoption of cloud-native and microservice-based software development architecture, APIs, which are often referred to as the glue that holds the software, applications and services together, are unsurprisingly becoming the new attack surface of some business-threatening attacks including OWASP threats, abuse and fraud, and data exfiltration. With Traceable's uniquely designed out-of-band and in-app data collection approaches and the advanced AI/ML technologies, we can build the most comprehensive API security solution enabling customers to monitor, detect, investigate and remediate different kinds of API attacks in a single platform."

About Traceable

Traceable is the industry's leading API security platform that identifies APIs, evaluates API risk posture, stops API attacks, and provides deep analytics for threat hunting and forensic research. With visual depictions of API paths at the core of its technology, its platform applies the power of distributed tracing and machine learning models for API security across the entire development lifecycle. Visual depictions provide insight into user and API behaviors to understand anomalies and block API attacks, enabling organizations to be more secure and resilient. Learn more at traceable.ai .

