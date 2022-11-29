Thrasio Reports Cyber Monday is Biggest Day in Company History

The Consumer Goods Company Sold More Than 2 Million Units Over the Five-Day Period from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday

WALPOLE, Mass., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrasio Holdings, Inc. (" Thrasio "), a market-leading next-generation global consumer goods company, reports its best Black Friday ever and its biggest day in company history on Cyber Monday.

Sales were record-breaking throughout "Turkey 5", the five key days that kick off holiday shopping and can act as a barometer for the season. At its peak, Thrasio products flew off the virtual store shelves at a rate of 518 units per minute, with more than 2 million units sold overall, up 20% over the same period last year. In fact, Thrasio's Black Friday far surpassed reported industry wide online sales growth of only 2.3% YOY .

"The time from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday is our World Cup," says Greg Greeley, CEO of Thrasio. "Preparation is key to any team delivering a great outcome, and our teams have been singularly focused on creating a great holiday shopping experience - by providing a wide range of breakthrough products at the best possible prices, and making them discoverable across the many touchpoints customers want to find them. It's rewarding to see customers respond by purchasing more than 2 million Thrasio products. "

"Holiday shopping and running Black Friday / Cyber Monday deals is not a 'set it and forget it' model," explains Thrasio COO Stephanie Fox. "A successful Turkey 5 means having great products available in a variety of channels managed by an experienced team who know how to pull the levers as they go. The abundance of products that we offer across 200 brands gives us a huge advantage during a period like this. Every team is monitoring the impact of deals, coupons, publicity, inventory, demand, competition, etc. – then collaborating and sharing learnings. The breadth and depth of our offerings, sophistication of our platform, and the experience of our team is a huge differentiating factor to Thrasio's success."

Thrasio's best-performing products were a mix of seasonal and giftable offerings and evergreen customer favorites:

Let Loose Moose Hoverball and Glow City's glow-in-the dark soccer ball , two of the weekend's bestselling products. The team cheered when Glow City's ball was featured as Amazon's #1 bestseller ahead of FIFA's World Cup™ soccer balls! (see image). World Cup fans will be practicing indoors and into the night with theand, two of the weekend's bestselling products. The team cheered when Glow City's ball was featured as Amazon's #1 bestseller ahead of FIFA's World Cup™ soccer balls! (see image).

The holiday season brings a number of spills and this year customers turned to Hate Stains , making it the #2 Trending Deal on Amazon on Thanksgiving night. The sales continued as an amazing group of organic influencers partnered with Thrasio and posted videos of the miracle product in action.

ChomChom pet hair remover and Rak magnetic pickup tool vying for Amazon's top spot on the Trending page was a favorite moment for the Thrasio team (see image). The showdown betweenandmagnetic pickup tool vying for Amazon's top spot on the Trending page was a favorite moment for the Thrasio team (see image).

Dots for Spots , the pimple patch developed in England , established itself on this side of the pond landing Amazon's Best Seller Badge and achieving double the velocity of sales every day since. , the pimple patch developed in, established itself on this side of the pond landing Amazon's Best Seller Badge and achieving double the velocity of sales every day since.

Customers were thinking ahead as they decked the halls, scooping up a wide-range of Zober holiday storage products including wreath and ornament boxes at a clip of 45 units per minute at its peak, making it a bestselling brand.

Angry Orange pet deodorizer which eclipsed its usual Amazon daily sales just 23 minutes into its daily deal. Cyber Monday shoppers stayed loyal to customer favoritewhich eclipsed its usual Amazon daily sales just 23 minutes into its daily deal.

Target.com offered its largest selection of Thrasio products ever, launching top gifts just in time for Black Friday– Mixology & Craft bar sets, ChomChom and Dots for Spots were some of Target shoppers' favorites.

Perfect Practice partnered with Walmart to launch their newest putting mat, the Roll-a-Putt, on DTC and $99 version of their putting mat. partnered with Walmart to launch their newest putting mat, the Roll-a-Putt, on DTC and Walmart.com which drove awareness ahead of holiday shopping and helped the brand to handily outperform expectations for the new portableversion of their putting mat.

CNN , Buzzfeed , Food & Wine People , and a dedicated feature for ThisWorx on Yahoo . Thrasio products enjoyed the spotlight with affiliate placements across dozens of major publications including, and a dedicated feature foron

"This weekend was only the beginning," continues Greeley. "Our teams are working around the clock to be sure our products are available to consumers all over the world. And if you haven't had a chance to grab a light-up Santa hat yet, we have those too (batteries included). I don't want to spoil the surprise, but I bought one for everyone in my family."

About Thrasio

Thrasio is the next-generation consumer goods company reimagining how the world's most-loved online marketplace products become accessible to everyone. We use a deep understanding of rankings, ratings, and reviews to identify and acquire quality brands selling beloved goods. Then we apply data science, logistical expertise, marketing smarts, and more to expand product lines and help them reach customers around the globe. With every brand we grow, item listing we improve, or product we develop, our goal is to help people everywhere make the most of every moment. We estimate that 1 in 6 US homes has purchased a Thrasio product. Our portfolio includes Angry Orange pet deodorizers and stain removers , Wise Owl Outfitters camping and outdoor gear , and more than 200 other Amazon and ecommerce brands . In an internet-sized sea of choices, we ensure what gets delivered to your door delivers. Thrasio was founded in 2018 by Joshua Silberstein. thrasio.com . How Goods Become Great™

