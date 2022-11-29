OncoHealth to Present at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium on Off-Label Trastuzumab Deruxtecan and Use in Breast Cancer Brain Metastases

OncoHealth to Present at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium on Off-Label Trastuzumab Deruxtecan and Use in Breast Cancer Brain Metastases

ATLANTA, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoHealth™, a leading digital health company dedicated to oncology, will present the results of its latest real-world data research on trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) for the treatment of breast cancer on December 8 at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS). Led by Laura R. Bobolts, PharmD, BCOP, Shanthi Marur, MBBS, MD, and Andrew Toler, MS, at OncoHealth, the two poster presentations focus on two aspects of T-DXd, a drug that improves outcomes in HER2-positive and HER2-low metastatic breast cancer (MBC) patients.

Looking Beyond NCCN for Off-Label Insurance Approval of T-DXd in MBC

The first study examines the rate of off-label prior authorization approvals for T-DXd in MBC patients, including those with HER2-positive and HER2-low disease. The research supports expanding access to new therapies through eligible off-label coverage avenues.

"The key for payers to expand access to new groundbreaking cancer therapies lies in using off-label coverage sources beyond the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN)," said Bobolts, PharmD, BCOP, Senior Vice President, Clinical Strategy and Growth, OncoHealth. "We can open the door for more breast cancer patients to take advantage of new therapies by leveraging the expertise of managed care trained, board-certified oncology clinicians using the latest scientific literature to support prior authorizations."

Further research will be conducted to study whether faster access to off-label T-DXd, supported by safety and efficacy data, improves outcomes.

Closer Look at T-DXd in HER2-Positive MBC Patients with Brain Metastases

OncoHealth's second presentation showcases a retrospective cross-sectional study of T-DXd prior authorization approvals among HER2-positive MBC patients, further looking at patients with brain metastases prior to therapy. This real-world study analyzes duration and sequencing of T-DXd related to tucatinib-based therapy in those with breast cancer brain metastases. It also highlights the real-world intracranial objective response rate and real-world intracranial disease control rate with T-DXd.

"More focus needs to be applied to identifying how best to sequence the growing number of therapies to treat HER2-positive breast cancer patients with brain metastases," said Bobolts. "Our research team plans to further evaluate outcomes data with longer follow-up and report on which sequencing strategy leads to better outcomes."

Presentation Details:

Poster ID: P4-01-40

Poster Title: Real World Data with Off-Label Insurance Approval of Trastuzumab Deruxtecan in Metastatic Breast Cancer

Date: Thursday December 8, 2022

Time: 7 - 8:15 a.m.

Poster ID: P4-01-36

Poster Title: Real World Data for Trastuzumab Deruxtecan in HER2-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients with Brain Metastases

Date: Thursday December 8, 2022

Time: 7 - 8:15 a.m.

Marur, MBBS, MD, is a Medical Director at OncoHealth and Toler, MS, is Senior Director of Life Sciences Applied Analytics at OncoHealth.

To set up time with the research team during SABCS, visit bit.ly/3F33aOt.

