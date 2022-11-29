Laser-Engraved Wood Wall Art line introduced by Trends International - Each design is one of a kind

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends International is thrilled to announce the launch of a brand-new collection of luxury wooden wall décor.

Trends International, LLC is the leading publisher and manufacturer of licensed posters, calendars, stickers, and stationery products. Established in 1987, Trends began its steady growth based on the recognized need for an integral partnership between licensor, retailer, and licensee. Find the business website at TrendsInternational.com. Find the consumer site at ShopTrends.com and follow @intltrends on social platforms. (PRNewsfoto/Trends International) (PRNewswire)

Trends' newest product, Laser-Engraved Wood Wall Art, is officially licensed artwork created by delicately engraving designs into solid pine. Every high-quality piece of wooden wall décor features unique wood grains, knots, tones, textures, and patterns, so no two end products are the same. With the laser process taking more than 90 minutes per piece and burning differently each time, each customer receives a truly one-of-a-kind design.

Available at launch on ShopTrends.com, the Laser-Engraved Wood Wall Art program arrives just in time for the holiday shopping season and currently features artwork from Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and DC Comics Gotham City Map, with Game of Thrones Map coming soon. Trends aims to expand the collection to include more titles and content. Laser-Engraved Wood Wall Art is made in the USA. For every one tree used, five trees are planted through the nonprofit One Tree Planted.

About Trends

Trends International, LLC (United States)/Trends International Publishing Corp. (Canada) is the leading publisher and manufacturer of licensed posters, calendars, stickers, and stationery products. Established in 1987, Trends began its steady growth based on the recognized need for an integral partnership between licensor, retailer, and licensee. Visit ShopTrends.com and follow @intltrends.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trends International