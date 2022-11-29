I WILL SURVIVE, INC'S PINK TIE SOIREE CELEBRATES 12 YEARS OF SERVICE TO BREAST CANCER SURVIVORS AND FAMILIES

Tickets available now for Dec. 9 event benefitting local breast cancer patients, survivors, and their families

ATLANTA, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- I Will Survive, Inc., a non-profit 501(c)(3) based in Atlanta and founded by combat veteran Anisa Palmer, celebrates its 12th year in operation providing philanthropic assistance to breast cancer patients and their families. To celebrate this milestone and raise additional funds for local families in need, I Will Survive (IWS) will host a Pink Tie Soiree Friday, December 9th at The Gathering Spot, 384 Northyards Blvd NW in Atlanta. Corporate sponsorships and tickets are on sale now.

"Tickets are available for purchase by individuals, groups, and local businesses who would like to attend or sponsor the event to support families across Atlanta struggling with the aftermath of a breast cancer diagnosis, which impacts the entire family and their financial stability," said Anisa Palmer, founder of IWS Inc.

The event will feature prizes, raffles, and live music by award-winning R&B musical sensation, Tulani. For more information, to purchase tickets, or to become a sponsor, please visit the Pink Tie Soiree Eventbrite Page.

Event Tickets include:

Holiday Shopping with local Vendors

Complimentary Toast

Best Dressed Prizes

Live Music

Raffle Entry

Current sponsors include Livi Rae Lingerie, Network In Action (Buckhead Group), and Hautelanta PR. Donors, volunteers, and sponsors of I Will Survive make an immediate impact on families in need across the Atlanta area.

"I am so thankful to I Will Survive, Inc. As a recent cancer survivor, I find organizations like this to be extremely powerful," said Nicole Anderson, founder of HerWines.com, who was supported by I Will Survive in her time of need. "One of the keys to beating breast cancer is reducing your stress and having a strong support system to lift you up."

About I Will Survive, Inc:

Founded by combat veteran Anisa Palmer in 2010, I Will Survive, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) providing economic support, early prevention, and health and wellness services to anyone with breast cancer, and their families. For more information, visit www.iwillsurviveinc.org.



Contact Andrea Clement



Phone 678.779.7549



Email abc@clem.co



Website www.Clem.co



View original content:

SOURCE I Will Survive, Inc.