400 Uniform, Image Apparel and Public Safety Professionals To Meet in Atlanta, Georgia

NAUMD announces annual convention and exposition

EVANSTON, Ill., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Network Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors (NAUMD) 2023 Convention & Exposition is a premier event for public safety, image apparel, workwear and uniform industry professionals. It is one of the only events that provide valuable information to all parties involved in this specific industry and aims to help attendees make connections that will last a lifetime. The 400 expected attendees will be professionals from around the world representing key organizations in this field, all gathered to learn new skills, share best practices, and network with other professionals.

The event is set to take place at the Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia, Georgia, USA from April 15-18, 2023.

There will be vendors from dozens of network manufacturer members, including Workwear Outfitters, Fechheimer, Elbeco, and Rocky. Example uniform, image apparel, workwear and public safety equipment distributors that will be in attendance include Galls, MES, GT Distributors, and Unisync.

"Our convention is a great mix of exhibits, education, and networking," says Rick Levine, Executive Director for the NAUMD. "We are a top-to-top network association. Members create valuable partnerships with suppliers and fellow industry members at this long-standing annual event."

The theme of "people, process, and performance" is quickly becoming the most crucial aspect of any business. It is becoming increasingly more important to have a defined process that employees can follow and metrics to measure performance as an organization moves forward. Speakers will also discuss sustainability solutions, technology to drive improved operations, and sales best practice in the current climate.

On the final night of the event, the NAUMD will present awards for Image of The Year, Best Dressed Public Safety Department, and Innovation. These coveted industry awards celebrate the outstanding work of uniform, image apparel, and workwear companies.

The NAUMD creates a network of uniform, image apparel, and workwear companies to improve supply chains, innovation, and awareness. The association's core values include the belief that heroes wear uniforms, that uniforms empower employees, and that uniform industry members are good corporate citizens.

