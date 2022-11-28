PHYSICIAN'S WEEKLY PARTNERS WITH THE NATIONAL ALLIANCE FOR HISPANIC HEALTH TO STRENGTHEN ITS COMMITMENT TO DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION IN HEALTHCARE

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician's Weekly, a trusted source of medical news, perspectives, and education at the point of care, and the National Alliance for Hispanic Health (NAHH), the nation's leading, science-based Hispanic health advocacy group, partnered up with the common goal of advancing health equity to ensure everyone has the opportunity to receive the best care.

As part of the company's commitment to diversity and inclusion, starting in December, Physician's Weekly will include content from the NAHH and its Healthy America's Foundation alongside their own trusted editorial on Physician's Weekly posters, together bringing the powerful message that science, culture, and community are critical to delivering care, especially at the point of care.

"Diversity and inclusion enhance our ability to understand and best serve people across all cultures and backgrounds," said Greg Jackson, CEO, Physician's Weekly. "We are dedicated to helping physicians provide optimal medical care and to helping patients make better, more informed decisions the way we know best—by strengthening conversations about health with excellent medical content and knowledge. We are proud to partner with the NAHH in this shared mission."

"We are committed to supporting the many health care professionals and individuals who everyday work to provide quality care regardless of a person's race, ethnicity, or gender. Working with Physician's Weekly is a meaningful way to provide cutting edge information when and where healthcare decisions are made," said Dr. Jane Delgado, President, and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health.

About Physician's Weekly ( www.physiciansweekly.com )

Physician's Weekly LLC is a trusted source of medical news, perspectives, and education for healthcare professionals and patients at the point of care. With a presence in more than 35,000 top medical institutions and group practices across the U.S., Physician's Weekly improves the quality of communication between doctors, their peers, and their patients by informing and connecting them through expert medical content in their print and digital products. Physician's Weekly's also offers free, accredited continuing medical education (CME) activities for HCPs.

To follow Physician's Weekly on social media: Twitter (@PhysiciansWkly), Facebook (@PhysiciansWeekly) and LinkedIn (@physicians-weekly). A must-listen for healthcare professionals, please follow and listen to The Physician's Weekly podcast hosted by Dr. Rachel Giles.

About National Alliance for Hispanic Health

The National Alliance for Hispanic Health is the premier science-based and community-driven organization that focuses on the best health for all. Community-based members provide services to more than 15 million Hispanics throughout the U.S. every year and national organization members provide services to more than 100 million people annually. The Alliance works to achieve its mission by listening to the individual, investing in leading community-based organizations, working with national partners, examining and improving the resources and systems available, and designing solutions to make health a part of each person's life. The Alliance and its foundation continually work to improve the quality of care and its availability to all.

