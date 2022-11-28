Molly Maid® Announces Nationwide Holiday Clean Home Giveaway

The Nation's Leading Residential Cleaning Company Is Giving Back this Holiday Season by Offering the Chance to win a $500 Gift Certificate

WACO, Texas, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Molly Maid®, a Neighborly® company and one of the nation's leading residential cleaning franchises, announced its 2022 Holiday Clean Home Giveaway sweepstakes for the eighth year in a row. The franchise is offering consumers a chance to lighten their workload at home by offering an opportunity to win one of five $500 Molly Maid gift certificates. For a chance to win, participants can enter through Holiday Clean Home Giveaway sweepstakes beginning today through December 16.

"One thing everyone seems to run out of during the holidays is time, and that's something we hope to give back with this giveaway," said Vera Peterson, President of Molly Maid. "A clean home is a happy home, and the holidays are unfortunately one of the busiest times of the year. With this giveaway, we want to help five families across the U.S. enjoy more time together without worrying about housework."

Molly Maid offers a variety of services, from one-time cleanings to weekly housekeeping, performed by professional housecleaners you can trust to accommodate all your cleaning needs. Not only are they available to clean your home before a party, but they can also come back to clean up after all the festivities.

To provide someone you know a little break and extra help this holiday season in the home, Molly Maid gift certificates are available at https://www.mollymaid.com/gift-certificates/.

The five $500 Molly Maid gift certificates are redeemable at any participating franchise location for any cleaning service. For the complete contest rules for the Holiday Clean Home Giveaway, visit https://www.mollymaid.com/holiday-clean-home-giveaway-rules2/.

Molly Maid® is a residential cleaning franchise with more than 500 franchise locations that collectively perform more than 1.7 million U.S. home cleanings annually. Franchising since 1984, and acquired in 2015, Molly Maid® is part of Neighborly®, the world's largest home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,000 franchises collectively serving 12 million+ customers in six countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses. Neighborly® brands are found at Neighborly.com and on the new Neighborly App. Molly Maid® established the Ms. Molly Foundation in 1996 to raise awareness and support for victims of domestic violence. For more information about Molly Maid®, visit MollyMaid.com . To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here .

Media Contact: Allie Bertrand, Fishman Public Relations, 847-945-1300 or abertrand@fishmanpr.com

