Mike Albert Announces Marty Kuhn as President

Kuhn brings nearly two decades of consumer finance & fintech experience to the role

CINCINNATI, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Albert, one of the country's leading mobility companies, announced today the appointment of Marty Kuhn as the company's new president. Kuhn, a strategic leader with nearly 20 years of experience in both the direct-to-consumer and business-to-business spaces, will take the helm on November 28, 2022. Marty Betagole will remain in place as the company's chief executive officer.

Mike Albert Fleet Solutions (PRNewswire)

Kuhn will develop and implement the company's corporate vision and provide strategic leadership across Mike Albert's distinct business units (Fleet, Rental, and Sales & Service). He will also be responsible for continuing to grow the company in a sustainable manner while maintaining Mike Albert's high standards of quality, efficiency, and productivity.

"We are very excited to have Marty joining our team. His significant financial experience and his passion for innovation align well with our culture, and in particular, our values of being 'financially fixated' and 'what got us here won't get us there,'" said Marty Betagole, CEO of Mike Albert. "We are confident Marty will lead us forward to further growth and evolution."

A self-described "CFO-Plus," Kuhn brings a wealth of expertise in developing financial growth strategies that leverage technology and people. Most recently, he served as the president of TEMPOE & SmartPay in Cincinnati, where he led a strategic shift toward e-commerce, digital marketing, and technological advancements to drive growth during the pandemic.

"I am beyond thrilled to be joining the Mike Albert team—an incredible group of innovative, dedicated professionals who are passionate about providing top-quality service to their clients," said Kuhn. "The opportunity to build on Mike Albert's many decades of success is an honor, and I look forward to helping guide this organization to continued success."

For more information about Mike Albert, please visit www.MikeAlbert.com.

About Mike Albert

Mike Albert is one of the fastest-growing mobility companies in the nation. For more than six decades, they have helped enrich lives and organizations by optimizing the transportation of people, products, and services. Mike Albert helps people get where they want to go—on the road, in life, and in business—with the most innovative, efficient, and sustainable mobility options available.

From best-in-class fleet leasing and management services to vehicle rentals, sales, and upfitting, Mike Albert is committed to providing the best ways and means of empowering people to move from point A to point B.

In 2022, the company was recognized with a Greater Cincinnati/ Northern Kentucky Top Workplaces award issued by Enquirer Media Top Workplaces—a prestigious regional and national employer recognition program.

Mike Albert is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio and serves clients nationwide and beyond.

For more information visit www.mikealbert.com.

Mike Albert announces Marty Kuhn as the company's new president (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mike Albert Fleet Solutions