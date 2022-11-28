FCP PARTNERS AGAIN WITH AVANTI RESIDENTIAL, ACQUIRING OMNIA ON THOMAS APARTMENTS IN PHOENIX, AZ FOR $65 MILLION

CHEVY CHASE, Md., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FCP® and joint venture partner Avanti Residential announce the $65 million acquisition of Omnia on Thomas, a 382-unit garden apartment community at 1645 E. Thomas Road in Phoenix, AZ. Omnia on Thomas represents FCP's third multifamily investment in Phoenix and the second time partnering with Avanti after an initial joint venture in Colorado earlier this year.

FCP is a privately held real estate investment company that has invested in or financed more than $8.3 billion in assets since its founding in 1999. FCP invests directly and with operating partners in commercial and residential assets. The firm makes equity and mezzanine investments in income-producing and development properties. www.fcpdc.com (PRNewswire)

"FCP is excited to expand our successful partnership with Avanti at Omnia on Thomas," said FCP's Bart Hurlbut. "Together, we will continue to invest in the property to improve the resident experience and the asset's market position."

"We are pleased to partner with FCP on this project and leverage our knowledge of the property and the local submarket," said Christian Garner, CEO at Avanti Residential. "We view this as a unique opportunity to infuse new capital into the project and further enhance the resident experience at Omnia on Thomas."

Capital One arranged Freddie Mac financing for the acquisition. "In continuing our relationship with FCP, we look forward to supporting this team as they focus on expanding their multifamily footprint in the Western U.S.," said Jonathan Pratt, Senior Vice President of Agency Finance.

Omnia on Thomas features studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring high ceilings, hardwood-style flooring, and large closets in a community with four swimming pools, a renovated fitness center, and a shady courtyard. The property is conveniently located adjacent to Phoenix Children's Hospital, minutes to Sky Harbor Airport, the Biltmore Camelback Corridor, and Old Town Scottsdale with abundant local dining and shopping options.

About FCP

FCP® is a privately held real estate investment company that has invested in or financed more than $9.3 billion in assets since its founding in 1999. FCP invests directly and with operating partners in commercial and residential assets. The firm makes equity and mezzanine investments in income-producing and development properties. Based in Chevy Chase, MD, FCP invests both its commingled, discretionary funds and separate accounts targeted at major real estate markets in the United States. For further information on FCP, please visit www.fcpdc.com.

About Avanti Residential

Avanti Residential is an experienced investor and owner-operator of lifestyle-forward multifamily communities in the U.S. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Avanti operates 37 properties across 5 states, comprising of 9,000 units. The company utilizes a vertically integrated platform led by a seasoned executive team, each with more than 25 years' experience in the acquisition and value creation of apartment properties. Avanti applies skilled real estate investment acumen in a culture of personal accountability and alignment to deliver exceptional value and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its institutional venture partners and private capital investors. AvantiResidential.com



