Aircastle Announces Retirement of Chief Technical Officer

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aircastle Limited ("Aircastle") announced today that Joe Schreiner will retire from his position as Chief Technical Officer at the end of the current fiscal year, effective February 28, 2023.

Mike Inglese, Aircastle's CEO, commented, "Joe has been a foundational member of Aircastle since its earliest days. As we've progressed over many years from a start-up into a leading global aircraft leasing company, Joe has guided the vital technical oversight of our fleet. As we wish Joe a well-earned retirement, we also know the insight and mentorship he brought to our team will be difficult to replace."

Joe Schreiner joined Aircastle at its origination in 2004 as Executive Vice President, Technical and was appointed Chief Technical Officer in 2020. He began his career in aviation with McDonnell Douglas (Boeing) where he performed various technical management positions over nineteen years.

About Aircastle Limited

Aircastle Limited acquires, leases and sells commercial jet aircraft to airlines throughout the world. As of August 31, 2022, Aircastle owned and managed on behalf of its joint ventures 252 aircraft leased to 74 customers located in 45 countries.

