Meijer Reaches 4 Million Meal Donation Goal Thanks to Customer Support Retailer's donation will support 250+ Simply Give food pantries across Midwest to help feed families in the communities it serves this holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer will donate $1 million – equating to 4 million meals – to food pantries across the Midwest after customers made more than 4 million purchases including Meijer brand items Thanksgiving week.

Meijer brand Thanksgiving meal ingredients (PRNewswire)

The donation came as a result of the retailer's recent commitment to provide up to 4 million meals to its signature Simply Give hunger relief program – one meal for every purchase that included a qualifying Meijer brand food item Nov. 20-26.

"To have met our goal of 4 million meals by Thanksgiving Day is especially exciting because it speaks to our customers' commitment to feeding families in need this holiday season," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "This Thanksgiving we're especially grateful for our customers' support of programs like this. The success of this program – and of Simply Give overall – is a direct reflection of the passion our customers share with us for hunger relief in our communities."

The donation will be divided evenly between more than 250 local food pantries participating in the retailer's Holiday Simply Give campaign. The food pantries will receive their portion of the $1 million donation, in addition to the proceeds of the ongoing Holiday Simply Give campaign, in early 2023.

"What makes the Simply Give program so special is the active role our customers play in supporting their neighbors facing food insecurity," said Cathy Cooper, Senior Director of Community Partnerships and Giving for Meijer. "Our customers truly embody the spirit of the season."

With this donation, the Simply Give program has generated a total of $76 million for food pantries across the Midwest since its 2008 launch.

Customers interested in doing even more to support hunger relief in their communities can purchase a $10 Simply Give donation card in-store or as an add-on to their online Meijer pickup and home delivery orders year-round. The contributions are then converted into Meijer food-only gift cards and given to a local food pantry partner in the store's community. Additionally, Meijer will double match any Simply Give cards purchased on Saturday, Dec. 17 turning every $10 contribution into $30 for a local food pantry.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 499 supercenters, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @Meijer and @MeijerPR or become a fan on Facebook.

