Yiren Digital Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading digital personal financial management platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Third Quarter 2022 Operational Highlights
Holistic Wealth Business
- Cumulative number of clients served reached 3,080,757 as of September 30, 2022, representing an increase of 17.9% from 2,612,279 as of September 30, 2021.
- Number of active clients[1] was 621,137 as of September 30, 2022, representing an increase of 45.2% from 427,873 as of September 30, 2021. The increase was driven by our expanding insurance brokerage business and Yiren Select initiatives.
- Total client assets[2] reached RMB22,795.8 million (US$3,204.6 million) as of September 30, 2022, representing an increase of 30.9% from RMB17,415.3 million as of September 30, 2021.
- Sales volume of investment products amounted to RMB4,476.4 million (US$629.3 million) in the third quarter of 2022, representing a decrease of 11.0% from RMB5,030.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was due to the changes of product mix.
Credit-tech Business
- Total loans facilitated in the third quarter of 2022 reached RMB6.3 billion (US$0.9 billion), representing a decrease of 7.9% from RMB6.8 billion in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to the strategic optimization of our product structure.
- Cumulative number of borrowers served reached 6,960,095 as of September 30, 2022, representing an increase of 19.2% compared to 5,840,424 as of September 30, 2021.
- Number of borrowers served in the third quarter of 2022 was 737,320 representing an increase of 34.4% from 548,495 in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was due to our improved services, enriched membership benefits as well as enhanced customer engagement.
- Outstanding balance of performing loans facilitated reached RMB10,630.4 million (US$1,494.4 million) as of September 30, 2022, representing a decrease of 22.9% from RMB13,793.9 million as of September 30, 2021. The decrease was due to the scale back of our offline business as part of our business optimization process coupled with impacts from the pandemic resurgence.
Consumption-Driven Services
- Total gross merchandise volume generated through our e-commerce platform and "Yiren Select" channel reached RMB249.6 million (US$35.1 million) in the third quarter of 2022.
"We are pleased to deliver a resilient quarter with solid business recovery and continued improvement in profitability post our product restructuring and pandemic resurgence in the first half this year," said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yiren Digital.
"Regarding our holistic wealth business, our insurance brokerage business continues its strong momentum this quarter, becoming an essential revenue pillar. In the third quarter of 2022, our total premiums reached RMB1 billion, representing a 36% increase year on year, surpassing the industry average growth rate by over six times. Revenue generated from Hexiang Insurance brokerage services reached RMB189 million, accounting for more than 22% of total revenue in the third quarter this year, and we expect to see an accelerated double-digit growth in the fourth quarter, driven by our outstanding capabilities in product customization and innovation."
"On our credit-tech business, new loan portfolios post the product optimization enjoy higher operating efficiencies and lower borrowing costs, translating into healthier unit economics that allows us to better scale. In the third quarter this year, our total loan volume reached RMB6.3 billion, accounting for 66% of total loans facilitated in the first half this year and reaching close to pre-restructuring level. Given the current strong demand for our loan-facilitation services, especially for our small revolving loans, we project a further two-digit growth quarter over quarter in total loan volume in the fourth quarter this year."
"We delivered a solid profit of RMB270 million this quarter, reflecting a net income margin of 32.2%, up 6.2 percentage points from the same period of last year as we enjoy better unit economics post the product-restructuring and continue to improve our cost control," said Ms. Na Mei, Chief Financial Officer of Yiren Digital. "Turning to our balance sheet, we remained at a strong cash position with usable cash reaching RMB4.7 billion as of September 30, 2022, reserving sufficient buffer for the further execution of our share repurchase plan announced earlier this year as well as providing enough fuels for any new business opportunities going ahead."
Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Total net revenue in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB840.7 million (US$118.2 million), representing a decrease of 31.8% from RMB1,232.0 million in the third quarter of 2021. Particularly, in the third quarter of 2022, revenue from credit-tech business was RMB493.4 million (US$69.4 million), representing a decrease of 44.8% from RMB894.4 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was due to the strategic shift of our product structure and pricing. Revenue from holistic wealth business was RMB294.3 million ($41.4 million), representing a decrease of 12.8% from RMB337.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was due to the declined sales volume of investment products.
Sales and marketing expenses in the third quarter of 2022 were RMB136.4 million (US$19.2 million), compared to RMB407.2 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the optimization of cost structure for our offline business.
Origination, servicing and other operating costs in the third quarter of 2022 were RMB223.6 million (US$31.4 million), compared to RMB186.9 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was due to the expanding insurance brokerage business.
General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2022 were RMB109.9 million (US$15.5 million), compared to RMB139.3 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to the optimization of the Company's offline business.
Allowance for contract assets, receivables and others in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB35.1 million (US$4.9 million), compared to RMB83.6 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the impact of the optimization of product mix.
Income tax expense in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB70.0 million (US$9.8 million).
Net income in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB270.3 million (US$38.0 million), as compared to RMB320.9 million in the same period in 2021. The decrease was due to the declined revenue amid product structure transitions yet net income margin increased to 32.2% in the third quarter of 2022 from 26.0% in the same period of 2021 due to the improved cost efficiency.
Adjusted EBITDA[3] (non-GAAP) in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB365.0 million (US$51.3 million), compared to RMB438.6 million in the same period of 2021.
Basic and diluted income per ADS in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB3.0 (US$0.4) and RMB3.0 (US$0.4), compared to a basic per ADS of RMB3.8 and a diluted per ADS of RMB3.7 in the same period of 2021.
Net cash generated from operating activities in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB342.9 million (US$48.2 million), compared to RMB323.8 million in the same period of 2021.
Net cash used in investing activities in the third quarter of 2022 was RMB835.1 million (US$117.4 million), compared to RMB233.8 million in the same period of 2021.
[1] Active clients refer to those who have made at least one investment through our holistic wealth ecosystem or have client assets with us above zero in the past twelve months.
[2] Client assets refer to the outstanding balance of client assets generated through our platforms, where an asset is counted towards the outstanding balance for so long as it continues to be held by the clients on our platforms.
[3] "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of "Operating Highlights and Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" and the table captioned "Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA" set forth at the end of this press release.
As of September 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were RMB3,613.0 million (US$507.9 million), compared to RMB4,354.5 million as of June 30, 2022 and RMB2,864.5 million as of December 31, 2021. As of September 30, 2022, the balance of held-to-maturity investments was RMB1.8 million (US$0.3 million), compared to RMB102.2 million as of June 30, 2022 and RMB2.2 million as of December 31, 2021. As of September 30, 2022, the balance of available-for-sale investments was RMB1,109.4 million (US$156.0 million), compared to RMB136.4 million as of June 30, 2022 and RMB177.4 million as of December 31, 2021.
Delinquency rates. As of September 30, 2022, the delinquency rates for loans that are past due for 15-29 days, 30-59 days and 60-89 days were 0.7%, 1.1% and 1.0% respectively, compared to 0.6%, 1.4% and 1.5% respectively as of June 30, 2022.
Cumulative M3+ net charge-off rates. As of September 30, 2022, the cumulative M3+ net charge-off rates for loans originated in 2019, 2020 and 2021 were 11.7%, 8.0% and 6.1% respectively, as compared to 11.7%, 7.8% and 5.3% respectively as of June 30, 2022.
Business Outlook
Based on the Company's preliminary assessment of business and market conditions, the Company projects the total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 to be between RMB0.9 billion to RMB1.1 billion, with net profit margin expected to remain stable.
This is the Company's current and preliminary view, which is subject to changes and uncertainties.
Recent Development
The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has appointed Mr. Hiu Fung Vincent Pang as (i) a director of the Company, (ii) the chairman of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, (iii) a member of the Audit Committee, and (iv) a member of the Compensation Committee, to succeed Ms. Chaomei Chen, who has resigned from the foregoing positions due to personal reasons. The director change became effective on November 22, 2022.
Mr. Hiu Fung Vincent Pang has over 30 years of experience in auditing, consulting and taxation. He served as a Partner at KPMG Consulting (China) Co., Ltd. for over 15 years until his retirement in December 2021, during which he served as the Partner in Charge of Northern China Tax department of KPMG Consulting (China) Co., Ltd. from 2017 to 2020. Previously, Mr. Pang held various positions at Deloitte Beijing, Beijing Zhonggongxin Certified Public Accountants Co., Ltd., PricewaterhouseCoopers Beijing, KPMG Vancouver and Dyke & Howard Vancouver from 1991 to 2006. Mr. Pang received a degree of Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University in Canada in 1991. Mr. Pang is also a Canadian Chartered Accountant.
The Board has determined that Mr. Hiu Fung Vincent Pang satisfies the "independence" requirements of Section 303A of the Corporate Governance Rules of the NYSE and Rule 10A-3 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
"We are grateful for all the contributions that Ms. Chaomei Chen has made to the Company during the past six years and sincerely wish her all the best in her future endeavors," said Mr. Ning Tang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yiren Digital. "We would like to welcome Mr. Pang to Yiren Digital. Mr. Pang's extensive background in accounting, consulting and taxation will provide valuable insight and guidance to the Company," continued Mr. Ning Tang.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses several non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our core operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in our financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Other companies, including peer companies in the industry, may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. See "Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures" at the end of this press release.
Currency Conversion
This announcement contains currency conversions of certain RMB amounts into US$ at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB7.1135 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate on September 30, 2022, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
Conference Call
Yiren Digital's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on November 22, 2022 (or 9:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 22, 2022).
Participants who wish to join the call should register online in advance of the conference at:
Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in details for the conference call.
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tjzaznsw
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Yiren Digital's control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to Yiren Digital's ability to attract and retain borrowers and investors on its marketplace, its ability to introduce new loan products and platform enhancements, its ability to compete effectively, PRC regulations and policies relating to the peer-to-peer lending service industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and Yiren Digital's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the NYSE or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the NYSE's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Yiren Digital's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Yiren Digital does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.
About Yiren Digital
Yiren Digital Ltd. is a leading digital personal financial management platform in China. The Company provides customized, asset allocation-based holistic wealth solutions to China's mass affluent population as well as provides retail credit facilitation services to individual borrowers and small business owners.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except for share, per share and per ADS data, and percentages)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
RMB
RMB
USD
RMB
RMB
USD
Net revenue:
Loan facilitation services
601,283
334,162
46,976
1,694,788
837,548
117,741
Post-origination services
39,024
74,433
10,464
124,394
166,720
23,437
Insurance brokerage services
199,406
189,019
26,572
510,911
532,770
74,896
Financing services
144,614
54,702
7,690
384,813
242,843
34,138
Electronic commerce services
-
52,954
7,444
-
173,742
24,424
Others
247,664
135,385
19,031
742,083
392,921
55,236
Total net revenue
1,231,991
840,655
118,177
3,456,989
2,346,544
329,872
Operating costs and expenses:
Sales and marketing
407,172
136,406
19,176
1,249,230
470,547
66,149
Origination,servicing and other operating
186,915
223,622
31,436
544,107
565,250
79,462
General and administrative
139,321
109,947
15,456
386,876
338,459
47,580
Allowance for contract assets, receivables
83,578
35,074
4,931
318,243
132,476
18,622
Total operating costs and expenses
816,986
505,049
70,999
2,498,456
1,506,732
211,813
Other (expenses)/income:
Interest expense, net
(21,565)
(378)
(53)
(55,327)
(29,741)
(4,181)
Fair value adjustments related to
(526)
2,077
292
(49,162)
21,862
3,073
Others, net
3,934
3,035
427
23,730
18,930
2,661
Total other (expenses)/income
(18,157)
4,734
666
(80,759)
11,051
1,553
Income before provision for income taxes
396,848
340,340
47,844
877,774
850,863
119,612
Income tax expense
75,923
70,020
9,843
175,555
141,227
19,853
Net income
320,925
270,320
38,001
702,219
709,636
99,759
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
170,193,542
179,409,525
179,409,525
168,719,693
173,174,370
173,174,370
Basic income per share
1.8856
1.5067
0.2118
4.1620
4.0978
0.5761
Basic income per ADS
3.7712
3.0134
0.4236
8.3240
8.1956
1.1522
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
171,571,392
179,841,065
179,841,065
169,972,343
173,962,494
173,962,494
Diluted income per share
1.8705
1.5031
0.2113
4.1314
4.0792
0.5735
Diluted income per ADS
3.7410
3.0062
0.4226
8.2628
8.1584
1.1470
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Data
Net cash generated from/(used in) operating
323,819
342,888
48,202
(31,185)
1,377,540
193,651
Net cash (used in)/provided by investing
(233,782)
(835,064)
(117,391)
(728,377)
(230,586)
(32,415)
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing
49,770
(276,198)
(38,827)
473,277
(434,572)
(61,091)
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
(257)
2,284
321
(653)
3,592
505
Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash
139,550
(766,090)
(107,695)
(286,938)
715,974
100,650
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash,
2,280,660
4,427,408
622,395
2,707,148
2,945,344
414,050
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash,
2,420,210
3,661,318
514,700
2,420,210
3,661,318
514,700
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
As of
December 31,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD
Cash and cash equivalents
2,864,543
4,354,487
3,612,972
507,904
Restricted cash
80,800
72,921
48,346
6,796
Accounts receivable
305,018
297,939
274,623
38,606
Contract assets, net
1,105,905
634,079
502,936
70,702
Contract cost
9,959
2,545
1,610
226
Prepaid expenses and other assets
352,015
266,636
361,258
50,785
Loans at fair value
73,734
19,812
11,109
1,562
Financing receivables
1,697,962
960,238
713,411
100,290
Amounts due from related parties
879,256
935,714
1,124,738
158,113
Held-to-maturity investments
2,200
102,200
1,800
253
Available-for-sale investments
177,360
136,362
1,109,408
155,958
Property, equipment and software, net
102,548
92,714
82,184
11,553
Deferred tax assets
7,388
75,555
102,934
14,470
Right-of-use assets
80,752
48,151
39,133
5,501
Total assets
7,739,440
7,999,353
7,986,462
1,122,719
Accounts payable
19,065
30,903
31,711
4,458
Amounts due to related parties
434,127
411,530
244,185
34,327
Deferred revenue
12,379
1,713
526
74
Payable to investors at fair value
50,686
49,605
39,598
5,567
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
1,182,783
1,242,139
1,234,738
173,577
Secured borrowings
1,028,600
869,300
767,900
107,950
Refund liability
5,732
5,390
351
49
Deferred tax liabilities
112,535
80,200
78,819
11,079
Lease liabilities
72,101
49,724
40,968
5,759
Total liabilities
2,918,008
2,740,504
2,438,796
342,840
Ordinary shares
123
123
129
18
Additional paid-in capital
5,100,486
5,107,095
5,158,676
725,195
Treasury stock
(42,897)
(42,897)
(42,897)
(6,030)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
11,553
4,772
7,509
1,056
Accumulated deficit
(247,833)
189,756
424,249
59,640
Total equity
4,821,432
5,258,849
5,547,666
779,879
Total liabilities and equity
7,739,440
7,999,353
7,986,462
1,122,719
Operating Highlights and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(in thousands, except for number of borrowers, number of investors and percentages)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
RMB
RMB
USD
RMB
RMB
USD
Operating Highlights
Amount of investment in current investment
5,030,228
4,476,390
629,281
16,196,885
15,394,970
2,164,191
Number of investors in current investment
127,378
176,787
176,787
299,186
437,296
437,296
Amount of loans facilitated under loan facilitation
6,841,921
6,298,522
885,432
17,025,066
15,839,577
2,226,693
Number of borrowers
548,495
737,320
737,320
967,057
1,228,435
1,228,435
Remaining principal of performing loans facilitated
13,793,925
10,630,352
1,494,391
13,793,925
10,630,352
1,494,391
Gross merchandise volume
-
249,624
35,092
-
395,762
55,635
Segment Information
Holistic Wealth:
Revenue
337,627
294,332
41,376
888,209
852,237
119,806
Sales and marketing expenses
55,463
46,698
6,565
123,494
142,480
20,030
Origination,servicing and other operating costs
159,348
165,605
23,280
442,363
403,738
56,757
Consumer credit:
Revenue
894,364
493,369
69,357
2,568,780
1,320,565
185,642
Sales and marketing expenses
351,709
88,714
12,471
1,125,736
325,934
45,819
Origination,servicing and other operating costs
27,567
39,951
5,616
101,744
113,454
15,949
Others:
Revenue
-
52,954
7,444
-
173,742
24,424
Sales and marketing expenses
-
994
140
-
2,133
300
Origination,servicing and other operating costs
-
18,066
2,540
-
48,058
6,756
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
Net income
320,925
270,320
38,001
702,219
709,636
99,759
Interest expense, net
21,565
378
53
55,327
29,741
4,181
Income tax expense
75,923
70,020
9,843
175,555
141,227
19,853
Depreciation and amortization
8,449
8,514
1,197
35,770
23,893
3,359
Share-based compensation
11,742
15,760
2,216
16,592
20,642
2,902
Adjusted EBITDA
438,604
364,992
51,310
985,463
925,139
130,054
Adjusted EBITDA margin
35.6 %
43.4 %
43.4 %
28.5 %
39.4 %
39.4 %
Delinquency Rates (Loan Facilitation Model)
15-29 days
30-59 days
60-89 days
All Loans
December 31, 2019
0.8 %
1.3 %
1.0 %
December 31, 2020
0.5 %
0.7 %
0.6 %
December 31, 2021
0.9 %
1.5 %
1.2 %
March 31, 2022
0.9 %
2.0 %
1.9 %
June 30, 2022
0.6 %
1.4 %
1.5 %
Septempber 30, 2022
0.7 %
1.1 %
1.0 %
Online Channels
December 31, 2019
1.0 %
2.1 %
1.6 %
December 31, 2020
0.6 %
1.0 %
1.1 %
December 31, 2021
0.8 %
1.3 %
1.1 %
March 31, 2022
0.7 %
1.5 %
1.3 %
June 30, 2022
0.6 %
1.1 %
1.2 %
Septempber 30, 2022
0.6 %
0.9 %
0.8 %
Offline Channels
December 31, 2019
0.7 %
0.9 %
0.7 %
December 31, 2020
0.4 %
0.6 %
0.4 %
December 31, 2021
1.0 %
1.8 %
1.4 %
March 31, 2022
1.1 %
2.7 %
2.9 %
June 30, 2022
0.8 %
2.0 %
2.3 %
Septempber 30, 2022
1.3 %
1.9 %
1.9 %
Net Charge-Off Rate (Loan Facilitation Model)
LoanIssued
Amount of Loans
Accumulated M3+ Net
Total Net Charge-Off
(in RMB thousands)
(in RMB thousands)
2019
3,431,443
401,135
11.7 %
2020
9,614,819
768,606
8.0 %
2021
23,195,224
1,414,959
6.1 %
2022H1
9,541,056
140,742
1.5 %
M3+ Net Charge-Off Rate (Loan Facilitation Model)
Loan
Month on Book
4
7
10
13
16
19
22
25
28
31
34
2019Q1
0.0 %
0.8 %
2.0 %
3.4 %
5.3 %
5.9 %
6.3 %
6.3 %
6.3 %
6.3 %
6.3 %
2019Q2
0.1 %
1.5 %
4.5 %
7.5 %
8.8 %
9.2 %
9.9 %
10.3 %
10.6 %
10.6 %
10.6 %
2019Q3
0.2 %
2.9 %
6.8 %
9.0 %
10.4 %
12.0 %
13.2 %
13.8 %
14.4 %
14.6 %
14.6 %
2019Q4
0.4 %
3.1 %
4.9 %
6.3 %
7.2 %
7.9 %
8.4 %
8.9 %
9.5 %
9.8 %
2020Q1
0.6 %
2.3 %
4.1 %
5.2 %
6.0 %
6.2 %
6.6 %
7.2 %
7.7 %
2020Q2
0.5 %
2.5 %
4.2 %
5.3 %
6.1 %
6.7 %
7.5 %
8.1 %
2020Q3
1.1 %
3.3 %
5.1 %
6.3 %
7.1 %
8.1 %
8.7 %
2020Q4
0.3 %
1.8 %
3.2 %
4.6 %
6.0 %
7.0 %
2021Q1
0.4 %
2.3 %
3.9 %
5.5 %
6.6 %
2021Q2
0.4 %
2.4 %
4.5 %
5.9 %
2021Q3
0.5 %
3.1 %
5.0 %
2021Q4
0.6 %
3.2 %
2022Q1
0.6 %
View original content:
SOURCE Yiren Digital