TSP ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 9, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of TuSimple Holdings Inc. Shareholders

Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons who: (a) purchased or otherwise acquired TuSimple securities pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with TuSimple's April 15, 2021 initial public offering ; and/or (b) purchased or otherwise acquired TuSimple securities between April 15, 2021 and October 31, 2022, both dates inclusive.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 9, 2023
No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in TSP:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/tusimple-class-action-submission-form?id=33906&from=4

TuSimple Holdings Inc. NEWS - TSP NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that TuSimple Holdings Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TuSimple was engaged in undisclosed related party transactions with Hydron, a company founded by TuSimple's co-founder, Mo Chen; (2) TuSimple shared confidential information and/or proprietary technology with Hydron without the approval of TuSimple's board of directors or informing regulators or TuSimple shareholders; (3) TuSimple failed to disclose the internal investigation by its board of directors into the Company's ties to Hydron, which commenced in July 2022; (4) the aforementioned conduct enhanced the likelihood of regulatory scrutiny and investigatory action toward the Company; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in TuSimple you have until January 9, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased TuSimple securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the TSP lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/tusimple-class-action-submission-form?id=33906&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tsp-alert-the-klein-law-firm-announces-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-january-9-2023-in-the-class-action-filed-on-behalf-of-tusimple-holdings-inc-shareholders-301684639.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.