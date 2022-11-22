Senske Services Hosts Its 20th Annual Charity Holiday Light Show Benefiting 2nd Harvest

Senske Services is once again partnering with 2nd Harvest for its 20th Annual Charity Holiday Light Show

KENNEWICK, Wash., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual light show held at Senske headquarters, located at 400 N. Quay, Kennewick, consists of more than 500,000-holiday lights in a choreographed, animated display. The show will run nightly, from 5 pm-midnight throughout December.

According to Becca Presley, VP of Marketing and Communications for Senske, "We are excited to host our 20th annual light show while also celebrating seventy-five years in business!"

Visitors can walk around the event site and fully immerse themselves in the show. There are selfie stations set up to capture photos with family. Letters to Santa can be mailed in an official North Pole mailbox. Attendees may choose to remain in their vehicles and tune radio stations to 90.3 FM to enjoy the display.

Pavement Service Control has generously donated large reader boards to assist with traffic flow.

Donation drop boxes are available to collect non-perishable food items and cash or checks for 2nd Harvest. This event raises enough cash and food each year to provide over 3000 meals.

About Senske Services:

Senske Services is a market-leading, multi-state home services company focused on growing organically and through mergers and acquisitions in the Western United States. Senske is a family-owned business, operating since 1947 with a strong legacy and heritage tied to its core values. The Senske family of brands includes Senske Pest Control, Senske Lawn and Tree Care, Senske Grounds Maintenance, Fit Turf, and Christmas Décor by Senske. Senske is actively exploring expansion opportunities; for companies interested in selling their lawn care or pest control business, contact Bjorn Gjerde at 509.308.1260 or visit www.senske.com.

