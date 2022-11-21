Temu Steps Up to Offer Stunning Deals of Up to 70% Off in Black Friday Sale

BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu, the online marketplace offering unbeatable wholesale prices anytime, anywhere, and in any quantity, is hosting the best Black Friday Sale with up to 70% off selected items across more than 250 product categories.

Temu is hosting its Black Friday Sale (PRNewswire)

Consumers can browse an extensive range of carefully curated merchandise at as much as 70% off wholesale prices on Temu's Black Friday Sale section, with free shipping on almost all orders. The site also features personalized shopping guides tailored to individual interests.

Temu is dedicated to presenting the best quality deals on a meticulously edited assortment of consumer goods. As a member of the Nasdaq-listed multinational commerce group, PDD Holdings (Nasdaq: PDD), Temu has the unique advantage of leveraging the group's sourcing, fulfillment, and logistics capabilities to deliver exceptional value. Customer satisfaction is Temu's top priority.

Whether it's fashion, home electronics, or a DIY project, Temu has some of the widest choices at the lowest prices. Consumers can shop with peace of mind with Temu's reliable free shipping and comprehensive Purchase Protection Program.

From unique presents for loved ones to everyday basics, Temu is committed to providing outstanding value through the best combination of quality, price, and availability.

About Temu:

Temu is an online marketplace offering quality merchandise from the world's top suppliers and brands to consumers at wholesale prices anytime, anywhere, and in any quantity. As a member of PDD Holdings (Nasdaq:PDD), Temu works closely with its global network of suppliers and logistics partners to create and curate quality products for consumers to enjoy the conveniences and comforts of life.

About PDD Holdings:

PDD Holdings (Nasdaq: PDD) is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD Holdings aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and convenience through new opportunities.

